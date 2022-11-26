Having purchased UK£573k worth of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) stock, the recent 23% pullback is not what insiders may have expected

Insiders who bought UK£573k worth of Abingdon Health Plc's (LON:ABDX) stock at an average buy price of UK£0.18 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 23% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth UK£156k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abingdon Health

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Chris Henry Yates bought UK£250k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.25 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.05 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Abingdon Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around UK£0.18. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Abingdon Health Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Abingdon Health insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought UK£73k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Abingdon Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Abingdon Health insiders own about UK£1.4m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abingdon Health Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Abingdon Health insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Abingdon Health (of which 4 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

