Having purchased US$1.5m worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) stock, the recent 5.4% pullback is not what insiders may have expected

Insiders who bought US$1.5m worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:BXMT) stock at an average buy price of US$26.29 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 5.4% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$1.4m, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The Executive Chairman of the Board Michael Nash made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$26.14 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$24.10). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Blackstone Mortgage Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Blackstone Mortgage Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares, worth about US$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Blackstone Mortgage Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Blackstone Mortgage Trust insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Blackstone Mortgage Trust has 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

