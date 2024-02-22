Having AT&T, Verizon issues in Kentucky today? Reports indicate nationwide service outage

Experiencing service issues through AT&T and Verizon this morning?

You're not alone.

According to DownDectector.com, service outages for both carriers on Feb. 22, 2024, are causing problems for customers nationwide.

Here's what you need to know:

AT&T service outage today

According to the website, AT&T outages hit 31,532 customers around 4:26 a.m. ET and continue to peak, with 61,463 outages reported at 7:37 a.m. ET.

The most reported AT&T outage locations according to DownDetector.com include:

Atlanta

Dallas

Chicago

Houston

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Louisville

Miami

San Antonio

Reports indicate 52% citing mobile phone issues, 41% choosing no signal and 8% claiming mobile internet problems.

‼️AT&T is currently experiencing a nationwide outage. You may have difficulty calling 911. If you need to call 911, first try to locate a landline phone or a phone with an alternate provider. If you are unable to do this, try calling while connected to WiFi. 1/2 — Louisville Metro Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) February 22, 2024

Verizon service outage today

As for Verizon, outage hit 1,514 around 4:49 a.m. ET but spiked to 3,565 as of 7:39 a.m. ET.

The most reported Verizon outage locations according to DownDetector.com include:

Atlanta

Brooklyn

Charlotte

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

New York City

Reports indicate 65% citing mobile phone issues, 22% claiming no signal and 13% choosing 5G Home Internet problems.

