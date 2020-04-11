The best motherboards for 2020

Building a PC can be a daunting task. A multitude of choices currently flood the component market — just look at Intel’s entire (and overwhelming) CPU list. The same can be said about motherboards, which serve as the backbone of your system. Without one, all you have is an expensive pile of technology. Thankfully, you now have our list of the best motherboards at hand.

If you’re building a PC, chances are you already have a processor in mind — if not, read our guide. You’ll want a good motherboard that complements your chip, but price is understandably a major factor in your decision. Fortunately, there are a number of great motherboards that are affordable and high quality.

We selected six motherboards — three for Intel CPUs and three for AMD — spanning budget, mainstream, and high-end configurations. Whatever team you choose, one of these boards should be the ideal companion to your CPU.

Best budget motherboards

MSI B360 Gaming Plus More

You want great features, but you don’t want to break the bank. We get it. If you aren’t planning to do extreme overclocking and don’t need support for large numbers of drives and multiple high-speed graphics cards, a budget motherboard makes a lot of sense. The following two boards fall under the $100 mark without sacrificing features you want, like USB-C connectivity and 7-channel audio.

MSI B360 Gaming Plus ASRock B450M Pro4 CPU support: Intel 8th and 9th generation 1st, 2nd, 3rd Gen Ryzen (with a BIOS update) Form: ATX Micro ATX Socket: LGA 1151 AM4 Chipset: B360 B450 Memory support: Up to 64GB

Up to 2,133MHz Up to 64GB

Up to 3,200MHz PCI Express slots: 2x PCIe 3.0 x16

4x PCIe 3.0 x1 1x PCIe 3.0 x16

1x PCIe 2.0 x16

1x PCIe 2.0 x1 Storage: 5x SATA 3.0

1x M.2 (PCIe 3.0 x4) 4x SATA 3.0

1x Ultra M.2 (PCIe 3.0 x4)

1x M.2 (SATA 3.0) USB ports: 1x USB-C

5x USB-A

Additional USB headers 1x USB-C

7x USB-A

Additional USB headers Audio: Realtek 7.1-channel ALC892 Realtek 7.1-channel ALC892 VRM: 7 phase 9 phase Networking: Gigabit Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet Price: $98 from Amazon $98 from Amazon

Supporting Intel’s 8th- and 9th-generation desktop processors, the MSI B360 Gaming Plus targets gamers first and foremost, though it should be great for any build. Its game-centric feature list includes Mystic Light, a single LED strand that runs along the port-side edge you can customize using 16.8 million colors and 10 different effects. It supports two-way AMD CrossfireX configurations as well, meaning two identical Radeon cards can run in parallel — though in-game support for that is limited.

ASRock’s motherboard for AMD’s Ryzen CPUs isn’t quite so gamer themed in appearance, but it does pack plenty of features gamers will love. Like the MSI model, it supports CrossFireX technology, but the specifications list Quad CrossFireX, meaning you can install two identical Radeon graphics cards with dual GPUs, like the Radeon Pro Duo — though you would be limited to PCIe 2.0 speeds.

Both boards provide four slots supporting up to 64GB of system memory in dual-channel configurations. The difference here is that the Intel motherboard supports up to 2,666MHz via XMP while the AMD motherboard can handle up to an overclocked 3,200MHz (Matisse, Pinnacle Ridge, Summit Ridge, Raven Ridge). Meanwhile, the AMD board sacrifices a SATA 3 connector for an additional M.2 slot.

Since this is a last-generation (Ryzen 2000) AMD board, it doesn’t support the latest PCI Express 4.0 of its 500-series motherboards, and you’ll need to perform a BIOS update to add support for Ryzen 3000 chips. Both boards provide USB-C and other connectivity along with 7.1-channel audio and Gigabit Ethernet networking. They don’t include Wi-Fi or Bluetooth support, but they’re both very capable and, most importantly, affordable.

Best mid-range motherboards

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Product Shot More