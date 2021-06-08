Havre de Grace man accused of stabbing two others in Ocean City while playing mini golf

Jun. 7—A Havre de Grace man is accused of stabbing two people in Ocean City while playing mini golf on Sunday, according to Ocean City police.

N'Gai Naamone Lincoln Jr., 23 of Havre de Grace, is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment in addition to one count of possessing a spring-assisted knife, according to electronic court records. Lincoln was being held without bond on Monday.

On Sunday at around 7:08 p.m., Ocean City police officers responded to the area of 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for the report of a "serious assault," according to a news statement. Officers found two people who had been stabbed in the area of Kingfish Street. One of them was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated on scene for a minor injury.

The investigation revealed that Lincoln and the two who were stabbed got into a physical altercation while playing mini-golf together, according to the statement.

While it was not named in the release, Nick's Jurassic Golf is at the intersection of all three of those streets.

Ocean City police did not immediately respond to questions.