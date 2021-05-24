Havre de Grace man arrested after driving car into police station, allegedly said he was going to kill a cop

James Whitlow, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·2 min read

May 24—Police said a Havre de Grace man ran his car through the front doors of the city's police department after he called to say he was going to kill police.

Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl, 24, called the Havre de Grace Police Department around 9:34 p.m. Sunday and said he was going to come there and kill a police officer, Cpl. Ken Terry said.

Police found Kahl driving erratically when officers arrived in the area of the 400 block of Village Drive where he lived, Terry said.

The officers found Kahl in his car — a small SUV — and approached him, according to Terry. Kahl then tried to run over the officers and struck several parked cars in the area before driving directly to the city police department at 715 Pennington Ave., ramming his car through the front doors, Terry said.

It is not clear the route Kahl took to the department building or how fast he was going, Terry said. When Kahl arrived, he hit a parked car, then lined the car up with the doors, hopped the curb and rammed it through the building, he said. The doors are not reinforced.

Nobody was in the lobby when the car crashed through it, Terry said.

The impact deployed the airbags, Terry said, and immobilized the vehicle. Kahl climbed out of it and went outside, Terry said, where he confronted officers. The officers used a stun gun on Kahl because he was not following their instructions, he said.

Kahl was then arrested and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital, Terry said.

No police officers or staff were injured, he said, but the department's building sustained "severe damage."

Terry said that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident and would not speculate as to Kahl's mental health. He said he believes the department had some kind of police contact with Kahl before Sunday's incident. Kahl was still in the hospital as of 10:40 a.m. Monday, Terry said.

Terry said the motivation for the incident was unclear and that it was still being actively investigated.

Police plan to charge Kahl with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and three counts of malicious destruction of property, according to the department's Facebook page.

Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, in a statement posted Monday to the city's Twitter page, praised the officers for "professionally" arresting Kahl without injury to Kahl or themselves. In his message, the mayor warned that no communities are immune to "random acts of violence."

"The events that unfolded late last evening are a testament to the true dedication and professionalism .... of the men and women who make up the Havre de Grace Police Department and shed light on the constant danger and threats they face every day," he said.

This article may be updated.

