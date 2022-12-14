Havre de Grace Police Department finds victim with gunshot wounds inside Erie Street residence

Jason Fontelieu, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·1 min read

Dec. 13—Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department found a victim inside a residence in the 700 block of Erie Street suffering from gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

The department received a call around 3:30 a.m. for the report of an "unknown male seeking assistance," according to a news release. When they arrived, officers found the 33-year-old victim, who was transported to a regional trauma center.

A suspect has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing. The department said anyone in the community with information regarding the incident should contact them at 410-939-2121.

