Havre de Grace stabbing sends man to the hospital, police say

Jul. 14—The Havre de Grace Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday, the department reported.

Cpl. Ken Terry said the police department was investigating an altercation between two men that left one stabbed on the 900 block of Pulaski Highway Terry said the police got a call around 6:57 a.m., for the report of a stabbing.

"The stabbed subject was transported to the hospital for treatment and the other subject is in custody at this time," Terry said.

The investigation is ongoing, Terry said, and no further information could be supplied early Wednesday.