Hawaii 1st to receive new warships that pull onto beaches

HONOLULU (AP) — A new class of U.S. Navy vessel is expected to be deployed for the first time in Hawaii as part of a sweeping force redesign.

The Light Amphibious Warship can pull onto beaches and costs between $100 million and $130 million, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The ships with lengths between 200 and 400 feet (61 and 122 meters) are part of a new U.S. Marine Corps Littoral Regiment, which will include troops with ship-killing missiles operating in small units from the islands dotting the Western Pacific.

The Light Amphibious Warships can carry 40 sailors and at least 75 Marines, with 4,000 to 8,000 square feet (372 to 743 square meters) of cargo area and a minimum unrefueled range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 kilometers), the Congressional Research Service said.

Littoral refers to operations around the shore, where equipment and personnel can be shifted from water to ground and back.

The Navy plans to operate 28 to 30 of the smaller amphibious ships, which are comparatively cheaper than a new destroyer costing more than $1.5 billion.

The number of the ships to be based in Hawaii and a possible site for practice landings remain unclear. Marine Littoral Regiments may also operate in Guam and Japan as counterweights to China’s growing naval fleet.

Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, head of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command, said on Feb. 10 that a variety of assets including the new, smaller vessels will allow Marines to rapidly distribute what amounts to reinforced, platoon-size elements with a big impact.

“In the past you think, ‘Well, there’s 75 Marines in location X. They’re not a threat,’” Smith said. “If I can sink one of your $1.5 billion warships with a $1.5 million missile, I am a threat.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch expected to ease lockdown slightly despite rising infections

    The Netherlands is expected to announce a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, allowing schools and hairdressers to reopen, as the government seeks to relieve months of lockdown even as infection rates rise again. A controversial night-time curfew will remain in place, broadcaster RTL said citing government sources, as health experts warn of a new wave of infections due to the rise of more contagious variants of the virus. New coronavirus cases increased 19% to 29,997 in the week through Tuesday, the Dutch Institute for Public Health RIVM said, as new mutations continued to take hold.

  • 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after NC county’s 2nd triple shooting in just days

    Man fatally shot southwest of Gastonia near Crowders Mountain State Park, police said.

  • Grailed Sets Return of 100 Archive Sale

    The resale marketplace tapped Jerry Lorenzo, Greg Lauren, Jaden Smith and more to curate the fourth iteration of the sale.

  • Queensland Snake Catcher Releases Baby Pythons Into the Bush

    A Queensland snake catcher has released dozens of baby snakes into the wild, video from February 11 shows.The footage shows Luke Huntley holding the cluster of hatchling carpet pythons in Doonan, near Noosa, on the Sunshine Coast.“The last clutch of carpet python eggs I had in my incubator finally hatched and now these beautiful little snakes can go back out into nature,” he said. “There’s only around 30 in my hands, looks like more but there’s not.” Credit: Snake Catcher Noosa via Storyful

  • Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply

    The hearing comes as U.S. vaccinations continue to accelerate after a sluggish start and recent disruptions caused by winter weather. The Energy and Commerce Committee panel will hear from the five companies with contracts to supply COVID-19 shots to the U.S.: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Novavax. The Colorado Democrat leads the investigative subcommittee with oversight of U.S. health care.

  • Gas to Gaza? The pipeline that might provide a lifeline

    Talks on a gas pipeline that would cross political faultlines and deliver reliable energy to the impoverished Gaza Strip have moved from the abstract to the concrete in recent weeks, three officials with knowledge of the process told Reuters. But Israeli, Palestinian, Qatari and European interests have converged in recent weeks with the aim of getting gas flowing to Gaza in 2023, say the officials. The plan would see natural gas from the deepwater Leviathan field operated by Chevron in the eastern Mediterranean flow through an existing pipeline into Israel, and from there into Gaza through a proposed new extension.

  • Crews work to keep mountain passes open in Washington amid heavy snow

    Department of Transportation crews worked every hour of the day on Feb. 22 to try and keep passes, like Stevens Pass, open, clearing massive amounts of snow and implementing avalanche control measures.

  • Polish WW2 war crimes historian quits over Nazi salute pictures

    A high-profile figure in a Polish institute involved in researching World War Two crimes has resigned less than two weeks after being appointed following controversy over his links to a far-Right anti-Semitic group and pictures of him performing a Nazi-style salute. Historian Tomasz Greniuch was appointed head of the branch of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) in the southern city of Wroclaw earlier this month. He quit on Monday after outrage grew over images showing he once belonged to the National Radical Camp, an extreme-right organisation that has roots in pre-war anti-Semitic movements, and him performing a Nazi-style salute at party rallies back in 2005-07. Earlier Monday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister's Office, said that for "for the sake of the institution and image of Poland”, he should resign. His appointment to a senior position that would have involved investigating Nazi crimes has caused a scandal in Poland due to acute sensitivities around anti-Semitism in the Central-European state, as well as concerns over the direction of the country under the governing Law and Justice party. Since it came into office in 2015, the party has faced frequent accusations that it is fostering an environment that encourages far-Right sentiments - something it denies - and promoting a more nationalistic account of Polish history. Agnieszka Pomaska, a member of the opposition MP from the Civic Coalition, said Mr Greniuch’s appointment was unsurprising given that the “current government regularly fraternizes with nationalist circles”. Another opposition MP, Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz, said: “The scandal surrounding Mr Greniuch lasted only a few days but will have devastating consequences for Poland’s image abroad that will take years to repair. Law and Justice’s history policy has once again led to our country being discredited in the world.” Some politicians have also called for the resignation of Jaroslaw Szarek, the head of the IPN, for going ahead with the appointment despite concerns being voiced by both the government and Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, over the last few weeks. Mr Greniuch issued a public apology on Friday for his making the salute. “I have never been a Nazi and I apologise for the irresponsible gesture I made a dozen years ago, which was a mistake,” he said. “The gesture was the result of youthful bravado and impervious to common sense and its consequences. It was not glorifying totalitarianism.” In a 2019 interview, he said he had not cut himself off from his earlier views but had changed his behaviour. "When you have your dream job, you try to be a professional," he said.

  • Here’s the Most Exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom Delivered to a US Customer Yet

    The example features Koa wood from a tree that had to fall naturally on private land, which took almost three years alone.

  • U.S. seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran, Blinken says

    The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had struck a deal with Iran to cushion the blow of steps Tehran plans to take this week that include ending snap inspections, with both sides agreeing to keep "necessary" monitoring for up to three months. The announcement by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, made at Vienna airport after a weekend trip to Iran, confirmed that Tehran would go ahead with its plan to slash cooperation with the agency on Tuesday.

  • Second-period shooting flurry proves to be enough in Florida Panthers’ win over Stars

    Somehow, someway, the Florida Panthers were going to get the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.

  • Clippers stars get little support: 5 takeaways from Nets loss

    Five takeaways from the Clippers' 112-108 loss to the Nets on Sunday evening, when Brooklyn's Bruce Brown was the best supporting player.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Rep. Stefanik: Garland’s Answer about Cuomo Investigation ‘Not Good Enough’

    Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) said Monday that Merrick Garland’s response to a question about a potential conflict of interest in any investigation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo was “not good enough.” During Garland’s confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Monday, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) asked the Biden nominee if he would “commit to not having the investigation done by a person with a conflict of interest.” Cruz noted acting Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss’s relationship to Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, as a potential concern. Strauss is the mother-in-law of DeRosa, who reportedly admitted recently that the administration covered up data on nursing-home deaths to hide the severity of the situation from federal authorities. “With all of these investigations, the Justice Department is open to evidence of fraud, false statements, violations of the law,” Garland responded. “They normally begin in the appropriate way in the relevant U.S. Attorney’s office.” “I don’t know any of the facts, but I can guarantee you somebody with a conflict of interest won’t be running an investigation of any kind,” he added. Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Stefanik said the answer shows “he’s not reading the basic news.” “As the American people are aware, this is a serious corruption scandal at the highest levels of New York State government,” she said. “We need a much clearer response from the nominee to be AG [committing to] making sure there is an independent apolitical, fair investigation. And when it comes to obstruction of justice, these are not just accusations Katie, this was caught on tape.” She added: “It was caught on tape on a Zoom call with the members of the New York State Assembly, which is why it is Democrats as well who are speaking out about the need to have an independent federal investigation and also, some are proposing impeachment of the governor and the governor, I have said, should resign.” Stefanik said the families of those who died in nursing homes “deserve a commitment from the AG nominee that this would be an independent investigation.” “He’d better get up to speed quickly because that answer is not good enough for the American people,” she said. Lawmakers of both parties have called for Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers granted to him last year at the beginning of the pandemic following DeRosa’s comments and a report issued by the New York attorney general Letitia James, which found that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Cuomo last week blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and open investigations into his administration’s coverup of its mishandling of nursing-home coronavirus deaths. “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person,” Cuomo said in a briefing. “That’s a crime, it’s called abuse of process, it’s called extortion.”

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.

  • Ted Cruz says the media is 'obsessed' with his Mexico trip because it's 'suffering from Trump withdrawal'

    The Texas senator faced widespread criticism for flying to Cancún last week as a winter storm knocked out power to millions of people in his state.

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • A Louisiana police officer was filmed pinning a 13-year-old Black teen to the ground with an arm around his neck

    The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the arrest. The officer had not been placed on leave as of Monday afternoon, per WBRZ.

  • A Florida official has told staff to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh because they must not 'celebrate hate speech'

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said lowering Florida flags to half-staff "is not a partisan political tool."

  • Kids kicked out of Catholic school after Sacramento mom's racy online pics surface

    Crystal and Chris Jackson just received word Sunday night that their three sons are not allowed to attend Sacramento's Sacred Heart Parish School anymore, and they said it's all because of Crystal's online presence as a model on the adult, membership-based website OnlyFans.