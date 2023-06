Hawaii officials raised a red alert as the Kilauea volcano erupted early on Wednesday, June 7, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HEMA) said.

Footage livestreamed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava bubbling on Wednesday morning.

Light ash-fall was forecast in the area into Wednesday evening and residents were advised to stay indoors if possible to reduce exposure to volcanic elements, HEMA said. Credit: USGS via Storyful