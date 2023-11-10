Hawaii announces $150 million recovery fund for Maui fire victims

The state of Hawaii has announced a $150 million recovery fund for the victims and survivors of the state’s devastating wildfires from the summer.

The inferno, which began Aug. 8, killed more than 100 people.

Gov. Josh Green said the money would go to families of those who were killed by the blazes, as well as those who “suffered severe personal injuries.” Recipients could receive more than $1 million each.

“Our message is clear — in Hawaii, during difficult times, we come together to help one another, and right now we are coming together to help those who have suffered the most,” the governor said.

“This fund is made possible by the state and multiple partners who are committed to seeing our Maui community and our whole state heal from the most devastating disaster most of us will ever see. When we all join as one, we can diminish suffering,” he added.

People receiving money from the fund will have to waive their right to file a lawsuit against any party involved in the fire for wrongful death and severe personal injury, according to ABC News.

The cash is the latest part of the One 'Ohana Initiative, a collection of programs and policy changes to help the state recover from the wildfires. A phase that hasn’t been announced includes financial compensation for home and business owners who lost properties.

“Our hope is that those families who choose to engage in this process can find a healing path to closure,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said.

