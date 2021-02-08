Hawaii-Based Soldier Charged with Killing Wife is in Pretrial Confinement, Officials Say

Matthew Cox

U.S. Army officials in Hawaii have charged a military intelligence soldier with the murder of his wife, a former soldier who was found dead on Schofield Barracks in January.

Army Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez was charged Feb. 4 with the murder of 25-year-old Selena Roth, who was found dead in on-post housing Jan. 13 after concerned family members requested a welfare check, according to an Army news release put out by the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade.

"Our brigade and the Army community are heartbroken by Selena's death," Col. Theodore Travis, commander of the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade, said in the release. "We have extended our condolences to Selena's family, friends and loved ones. ... We will ensure that Spc. [Hernandez Perez] is treated fairly throughout the judicial process."

No trial date has been set for the case, according to the release.

The Associated Press reported that Roth's body was found in a trash can.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command arrested an unnamed suspect in the case the same day Roth's body was found, spokesman Chris Grey told Military.com.

"Our agents took the alleged suspect into custody later that day after conducting investigative activity and questioning the suspect," Grey said.

An Army official confirmed to Military.com that it was Hernandez Perez that was taken into custody and placed into pre-trial confinement.

Hernandez Perez, 25, who was assigned to the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade, had filed for divorce from Roth in October, Stars and Stripes reported.

According to her obituary, Roth was a former soldier who had served as signals intelligence analyst, Stripes reported. Her awards and decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.

