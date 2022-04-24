Hawaii County police looking for missing Hilo man

Apr. 24—Hawaii County police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 43-year-old Hilo man who is in need of medication.

Police said Michael Kuahuia was last seen at about 7 a.m. Friday at a home on the 100 block of Amau Road in Hilo.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 270 pounds, with shoulder-length dyed curly red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.