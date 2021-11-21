Hawaii County police renews request for help in unsolved murder in Puna

Nov. 20—The Hawaii Police Department is asking the public for any information about an unsolved murder case that took place in Puna this summer.

In a news release, HPD said Friday it is renewing its request for help in the murder of 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum, whose body was discovered at MacKenzie State Recreation Area with evidence of a gunshot wound. An autopsy concluded that he died from the gunshot wound.

Rosenbaum was last seen alive on July 22 in Pahoa town, and local fishermen at the beach park on July 31 discovered his body on the cliffs below the beach park.

The case has been listed as second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Hawaii Police Department at 808-935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2378 or jeremy.kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can also be provided to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.