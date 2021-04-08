  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after 11 'adverse reactions' to Johnson & Johnson jabs: Latest COVID-19 updates

John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A mass vaccination site in Colorado was shut down after 11 people suffered "adverse reactions" including nausea and dizziness after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Centura Health said in a statement that the Wednesday shutdown "followed our protocols and in an abundance of caution, made the decision – in partnership with the state – to pause operations for the remainder of the day."

Two patients were transported to a hospital for observation while EMTs treated the other nine people with juice and water, the state health department said.

More than 1,700 people received shots at the site in Commerce City, a few miles north of Denver, so the issues involved less than 1% of the vaccinations. The 640 patients who were unable to receive their vaccine because of the pause will be automatically rescheduled for Sunday, Centura said. The state said the Pfizer vaccine, requiring two doses, will be administered Sunday.

"We know it can be alarming to hear about people getting transported to the hospital," said Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander. "From what we know, today’s side effects were consistent with what can be expected.”

Also in the news:

►Hawaii announced plans to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19, becoming the final state to commit to President Joe Biden's call to lift eligibility requirements by that date.

►A Los Angeles mass vaccination site will allow any adult to stand in line for a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday through Sunday after vaccination appointments went unfilled in recent days, the governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.

►Baseball fans headed to the San Francisco Giants' home opening game Friday will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result to be admitted, the team said on its website.

►The University of Notre Dame said it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester, but it will accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions. Notre Dame joins Cornell, Brown and Rutgers among universities already announcing the requirement for the fall term.

►Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in banning their state governments from requiring or issuing COVID-19 “vaccine passports.”

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 30.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 559,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 133.3 million cases and 2.89 million deaths. At least 225.2 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 171.4 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: After COVID-19, post-traumatic growth could bring creativity, joy back into your life. But perhaps not until 2024. Read the full story.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

If UK is any sign, vaccines may blunt impact of spring surge in US

Wednesday's announcement by the CDC that the highly transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in Britain is now the dominant strain in the U.S. carries ominous implications, but recent developments in the United Kingdom offer a ray of hope.

Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus. People 65 and older were least likely to be infected as they benefited most from the vaccination program, which initially focused on older people.

The study also found that the relationship between infections and deaths is diverging, “suggesting that infections may have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination.”

In the U.S., even though infections have increased by 14% over the last two weeks, the rate of hospitalizations is only up 5% and reported deaths – which typically lag by about four weeks – are down 31%, according to the New York Times tracker.

The U.S. trails only Britain among large countries in the number of vaccine doses administered per 100 people, 55-51. By comparison, France is at a little under 19. The U.S. has also given at least one vaccine shot to 75% of its population age 65 and older, which is most vulnerable to the virus.

That suggests the spring surge so many health experts are dreading won't be as brutal as the one in the winter, which was capped by a record 95,000-plus deaths in January.

"It's almost a race between getting people vaccinated and this surge that seems to want to increase,'' presidential adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Wednesday.

Philippine man dies after being punished for breaking quarantine

Philippine authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man who was allegedly forced to do nearly 300 squat exercises after officials say he ignored quarantine rules last week. Darren Manaog Peñaredondo, 28, was apprehended by village watchmen on April 1 in General Trias City, south of Manila, while he was buying water after 6 p.m. The curfew lasts from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Arab News reports that he and other violators were reportedly forced to do 100 squats in sync. If they could not do them simultaneously, they would have to begin again. Some, including Peñaredondo, ended up doing almost 300 squats.

“Early morning on Saturday he had a convulsion, but we were able to revive him at home" before he was rushed to the hospital and died hours later, Adrian Lucena, Peñaredondo’s cousin, posted on social media.

Michigan should restrict indoor youth sports now to slow COVID-19 spread, CDC says

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that Michigan and other states with high rates of coronavirus transmission should restrict indoor youth sports and consider other steps now, such as a potential pause on indoor dining, to rein in the spread of the virus.

"I would advocate for sort of stronger mitigation strategies ... to sort of decrease the community activity and shore up mask wearing," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team news briefing.

Walensky's comments came one day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attributed rising cases in the state to pandemic fatigue and variants.

"It's not a policy problem. It sounds like, you know, maybe we could do a little tweaking around the edges, but taking steps back isn't going to fix the issue. What we have to do is really put our foot down on the pedal on vaccines, and implore people to do what we know keeps us safe: masking, distancing, hand washing."

Michigan's case rate is currently leading the nation: 452.5 cases per 100,000 people.

– Kristen Jordan Shamus and Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Michigan virus growth, Hawaii opens vaccine eligibility

Recommended Stories

  • Family of man who died from a blood clot after the AstraZeneca vaccine urge people to keep getting it, saying they trust the science

    Alison Astles, a pharmacist, spoke with The Daily Telegraph after her brother died from a blood clot that developed after he got the shot.

  • Millions Locked Down Again as Canada Rues Vaccine Failure

    Blair Gable via ReutersBack in December, before the COVID-19 variants changed the course of the pandemic, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau bragged that he had procured enough potential vaccines to protect a population four times the size of Canada. But four months later, not even two percent of Canada’s population of just under 38 million is fully vaccinated and large swaths of the country are going back into lockdown thanks to a brutal third wave. Canada has logged nearly one million cases and 23,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Trudeau had hoped to get the population vaccinated by June but now says all Canadians who want a vaccine will get one by the end of September. Canada is one of the only large economies in the world that did not attempt to manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine.Meanwhile, the variants are taking hold. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched a stark warning that even fully vaccinated Americans should avoid travel to Canada. And if they do go for essential purposes, they should be tested three to five days upon return. “This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up, variants are spreading and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday. “Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet,” he said, calling the third wave of the pandemic “very serious.”More troubling still is that most of the new cases being seen in the hospital’s intensive care units are increasingly younger patients, according to Canada’s top health expert. “While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “As well, we are seeing an increased number of adults, under the age of 60 years being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including in intensive care units.”So how can a country that had ordered more vaccines per capita than anywhere else in the world now be in such trouble? Canada doesn’t produce any vaccines in its territory—either creating their own or manufacturing others—and the imported doses simply haven’t been delivered. Canada’s government-owned vaccine manufacturer was privatized in the 1980s and eventually bought by the French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine efforts have faltered. Trudeau announced last week that finally Pfizer will start delivering one million doses a week after the U.S. freed up exports now that it is clear there is enough supply for Americans first. AstraZeneca has also promised to deliver 20 million of its increasingly controversial vaccine, which should also help kick-start the painfully slow rollout. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are also approved for use in Canada, but they have yet to be delivered in any sizeable quantity.Trudeau has been under fire by angry Canadians after admitting early on that the country would not be first in line for any vaccines because they weren’t producing any locally. Then when the EU put the clamp on vaccine exports, Canada once again paid the price in missed deliveries. The Biden administration has not yet committed to any exports to Canada or Mexico, both suffering from shortages. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid cases plunge in all age groups as rates reach levels not seen since July

    Covid cases are plummeting in all age groups, official figures show, with separate data suggesting rates are at levels not seen since July. The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures show rates falling across the board, while the most recent findings from King's College's ZOE Covid symptom study show a 54 per cent drop in a week. PHE figures for the week ending last Sunday reveal that rates have halved among children and fallen by more than a third in all other groups. The ZOE symptom study found the current daily average of symptomatic infections is 1,924, down 98 per cent from a peak of 69,000 at the start of January. One in every 1,394 Britons currently has the virus, the study estimates, with a national 'R' rate of 0.7. "Admissions and deaths are also continuing to decline, putting the UK in a similar place to July last year," said Prof Tim Spector, the lead scientist behind the study app. "These figures are among the lowest in Europe. It’s unlikely that cases will continue to fall at this pace, but with the vaccinations programme and the weather improving, it's likely they will remain low."

  • Russia calls on Slovakia to return Sputnik V doses after dispute

    Russia called on Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, citing contract violations, in an escalating row between the two countries after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot. Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's SUKL drug agency said the batches of Sputnik V vaccines it had received differed from those reviewed by international scientists and by the European Union regulator. Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V last month, the second European Union nation to do so after Hungary, despite a lack of EU regulatory approval.

  • The COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Some Surprising Benefits

    In the hours before the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved in the U.S. for emergency use, I was on the phone with epidemiologists and medical experts who were detailing the expected advantages to widespread vaccination: There’d be fewer deaths, and fewer severe cases of COVID-19, so hospitals wouldn’t be so overwhelmed. The folks I spoke to called the news a “light at the end of the tunnel” moment. Getting shots in as many arms as possible would be key to achieving herd immunity, they said, so we could eventually return to some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But as the three approved U.S. vaccines — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — have rolled out to more than 100 million Americans, we’ve learned there may be more unexpected benefits to vaccination than experts initially saw coming. Here are just a few of them. Many of the vaccines offer at least some protection against the variants Though the swift vaccine rollout has made the future look brighter than it has in a while, there’s at least one ominous cloud hanging over us: COVID-19 variants, which are mutated strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Experts say that some may be more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original strain. You’ve likely heard of the B.1.1.7, the B.1.351, and the P.1 variants, which have hit Britain, Brazil, and South Africa, respectively. When these strains were first identified, experts weren’t sure whether the existing vaccines would protect against them. Fortunately, studies have shown that both messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are highly effective against the B.1.1.7 variant. And while these vaccines are four to seven times less effective against the P.1 variant, they still may offer a “cushion of protection,” especially after two doses, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House Press Briefing. Early research pointed to the idea that both mRNA vaccines and Johnson & Johnson would be less effective against the B.1.351 variant. However, early this month Pfizer released trial data showing their vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in South Africa, where B.1.351 is common. To be on the safe side, the developers of all three of the vaccines that have been approved in the U.S. are working quickly to try to make their formulas more efficacious against the variants, and are experimenting with booster shots. “All the vaccines work really well for severe disease right now, and likely offer some protection against the variants,” says Preeti N. Malani, MD, chief health officer at the University of Michigan. “I’m optimistic but we still need to be careful right now.” Some COVID-19 long haulers say the vaccines are relieving their symptoms Between 10% and 30% of folks who get COVID-19 experience long-term symptoms, the National Institutes of Health notes. Some people who’ve dealt with lingering issues are now saying that the vaccine helped ease their symptoms. “It’s getting to be a large number of reports, hundreds of reports of patients that we’ve been caring for with COVID almost a year now,” Daniel Griffin, MD, PhD, chief of infectious disease at ProHealth, told CNN. “They are reporting that following vaccination they’re having significant, if not complete, resolution of their long COVID symptoms.” In a survey of 345 people — most of whom lived in Britain and were women — 32% reported their lingering COVID symptoms improved two weeks or more after their first vaccine does. Other researchers are looking into this too, though no peer-reviewed studies have been published on this topic. It’s too early to say why the vaccine may ease long-term symptoms. It’s possible that lingering issues occur in people who are unable to fully clear the virus from their bodies; the vaccine could prompt a robust reaction from the immune system to nix the virus that causes COVID-19 once and for all. It’s also possible that long COVID symptoms are caused by a form of immune dysfunction. The vaccine may prompt an “immune reset” that resolves the issues, Dr. Malani explains. “We still don’t understand why some people are at risk for [long COVID],” she adds, “but the fact that we are even hearing anecdotes of people saying they’re having reduced symptoms after the vaccine is promising.” The COVID-19 shots pave the way for future vaccine research In 1796, the first ever vaccine was created for smallpox, when a British physician injected a patient with pus “from the sores of a milkmaid who had contracted a biologically related virus from cows,” the Association of American Medical Colleges notes. Until 2020, a similar method was used for all vaccines (minus the pus) — patients received often inactivated or weakened versions of the virus itself. But what scientists have learned while developing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may pave the way for future vaccines, including for diseases such as HIV, influenza, Zika, and rabies. (Human trials for mRNA vaccines against these diseases were already underway pre-COVID-19, an analysis in Nature notes). Unlike other vaccines, mRNA vaccines work by instructing our cells to make proteins or pieces of proteins that help our body recognize a key piece of the virus and create an immune response to it. “The vaccine field has been forever transformed and forever advanced because of COVID-19,” Dan Barouch, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Harvard Medical School, told the AAMC. Pregnant people may pass immunity on to newborns Although the vaccine trials didn’t include pregnant people for ethical reasons, more than 69,000 pregnant people have been vaccinated in the U.S. to date, and early research suggests the vaccines are likely safe and effective during pregnancy. Not to mention, preliminary findings from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology also indicate that if a pregnant person gets the vaccine while expecting, they might provide protection to newborns as well. This builds on other research that showed that vaccinated people may pass antibodies to COVID-19 through the placenta to the fetus. More research is needed to confirm these findings, but if it’s true, it would be big news, as some newborns are more vulnerable to severe illness, and it’s unlikely a vaccine will be approved for this age group any time soon. The vaccination may make people less contagious For the most part, the COVID-19 vaccines keep people from contracting the virus in the first place. But in the rare case that someone does test positive post-jab, their viral load will likely be much lower than an unvaccinated person’s, suggests an Israeli study (that, fair warning, has not yet been peer-reviewed). There are two benefits to having a low viral load (which refers to the amount of virus detected in someone’s system): They’ll be less at risk for severe disease, and they may not spread the virus to others as easily. The vaccines can reduce COVID anxiety Sure, we knew getting the vaccine would be a relief — but many people are saying that they didn’t expect to feel so good post-shot. “Over the last year, people have been afraid to do normal things like seeing their friends and family, and they’ve been really lonely,” Dr Malani says. “Being isolated and being lonely are big health risks, too, and they can take a physical toll on both younger and older adults.” For some, getting vaccinated and letting go of the COVID anxiety feels like taking the first deep breath of fresh air in a year. “After the second shot — I had that ‘aha’ moment that things are looking up and we are moving towards our new normal, whatever the new normal will be,” New Yorker Alexa Nikiforou says. “There was a feeling of hope Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?9 Common Vaccine Myths, DebunkedWhat Happens If You Get Two Different Vaccines?Vaccine Passports Are Coming

  • Asia's rising coronavirus cases a worry as vaccine doubts cloud campaigns

    India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting coronavirus infections on Thursday, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as worries about safety threatened to delay vaccination drives. India reported a record 126,789 new cases, the third day this week tallies have surged to more than 100,000, catching by surprise authorities who have blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as shops and offices reopen. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in India's surge, some epidemiologists say, with hundreds of cases found of variants first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

  • What Happens If You Don’t Have Any Vaccine Reaction?

    With approximately 19% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, we have more information than ever about the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available to Americans — and we also have a lot of information about their side effects. Nausea, muscle pain, chills, fatigue, and a fever are all normal reactions. So normal, in fact, that some people might now be more worried about what it means if they feel nothing. But experts say that both side effects and a lack thereof are no cause for concern. “The reason why people have different levels of side effects or different severity is complex and not fully understood,” Abisola Olulade, MD, a San Diego-based physician, tells Refinery29. However, we do know that side effects are connected to immune response, which is why people who are older — and have weaker immune systems — are actually less likely to experience them. “Essentially, when you get a vaccine, your body recognizes it as foreign, and then it triggers inflammation. And that’s essentially what gives those side effects. So some people may not have that trigger as strongly as others.” The way you react to a vaccine depends on a whole slew of factors, including age, preexisting conditions, and genetics. Studies show that people with high levels of estrogen are likely to report stronger side effects, and data released in February indicated that people who have previously had COVID-19 also tend to take longer to shake off the post-vaccine symptoms. Dr. Olulade says that even things like your environment, diet, and stress levels might play a role in your reaction to the shot. You also might experience a different reaction depending on your vaccine. According to a recent study published in JAMA, about 75% of people said they experienced some sort of reaction after receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, whereas just 64% of people experienced side effects from their second Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The Johnson & Johnson shot, which only requires one dose, has the fewest reported side effects, but it also has the lowest efficacy rate: While the Moderna and Pfizer shots have 94.1% and 95% efficacy rates, respectively, the J&J vaccine is at 72% overall, and 86% against serious disease. (It should be noted that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still an important and efficient combat to COVID-19.) These numbers also prove that side effects don’t dictate vaccine efficacy. In the Pfizer trial, for example, only around half of all test subjects said they had any physical reaction to the vaccine. “They all, regardless of whether or not they had side effects, had really good protection against coronavirus,” says Dr. Olulade. “So that tells you that just because someone doesn’t have side effects, it doesn’t mean the vaccine is not effective.” But everyone’s immune system is different, and just like it’s perfectly normal not to experience any side effects, it’s also normal if you do feel achy, sick, or exhausted after your vaccine. In fact, it’s just proof that your body is mounting an immune response. “Vaccine side effects are a great thing,” Dr. Olulade adds. “It tells us that your immune system is working and it’s responding the way we want it to, which is very important.” This doesn’t mean, though, that if you don’t have a side effect, anything is wrong with you. More good news: Side effects from all three vaccines should go away within a couple days. The only real reason to worry, according to the CDC, is if you’re still experiencing symptoms after a few days, or if the injection site becomes even more tender, red, or swollen after 24 hours. If either of these things happen, call a doctor (or take an antihistamine if you suspect you have a rash or other type of allergic reaction). Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Are ComingThe COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Surprising BenefitsA New HIV Vaccine Is Getting Promising Results

  • Walgreens to switch second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to CDC's recommended timing

    Walgreens will shorten the window between the first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine and the second from four weeks to the CDC's recommended three.

  • U.S. to allot 85% fewer J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows

    (Reuters) -The U.S. government will allocate nearly 85% fewer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week to non-pharmacy providers, data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed. An official from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), who did not wish to be named, told Reuters that J&J released about 1.5 million doses to the U.S. government this week, compared with about 11 million doses last week. The allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is done by the federal government.

  • COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Are Coming — Here’s What To Know

    Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to get vaccinated by April 19, a full two weeks ahead of his original deadline. Over 63 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and more than 108 million have received at least one dose, a total that comprises over a third of America’s population. With herd immunity now being an attainable goal, experts are already looking ahead: Vaccine makers have begun to turn their attention to COVID vaccine booster shots. Booster shots are additional doses of vaccines, that “are given either to pump up decreasing immunity or to fight against a new variant,” explains Jill Grimes, MD, a family physician based in Texas. Not every vaccination requires a booster, she says: Tetanus vaccines require a booster every 10 years to build immunity toward the illness, while people typically only need one series of measles shots in childhood. “The flu vaccine, however, must be boosted every year, not because our immunity from the previous year is fading out, but because the virus is mutating and changing enough that last year’s protection no longer works,” Dr. Grimes says. “COVID virus acts more like the flu virus, as we are seeing new variants emerge.” As of now, it’s unclear when exactly we’d need to start getting boosters; experts are still determining how long the current vaccines will offer adequate immunity against COVID-19. The results of a study released this week showed that the Moderna vaccine continued to offer protection six months after the second dose. “Most scientists expect that immunity will extend at least to one year,” Dr. Grimes says. She notes that right now, the current vaccines are also seemingly effective enough against the emerging new variants. “But if we start seeing fully immunized people getting significant disease from newer variants, then yes, a booster shot would be developed targeting that variant,” she says. “Frankly, that’s the beauty of the mRNA vaccines, because they can be easily modified!” But if the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that there’s value in acting early. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all indicated that they’re looking into creating booster doses of their vaccines. Dr. Grimes says that, at first, people would probably be encouraged to get a booster of whatever vaccine they first received (if you get the Moderna shot, you’d get a Moderna booster). But, she adds, “At some point in the future, I would not be surprised if it’s okay to ‘mix and match.’” Over a year ago, Refinery29 spoke to Jennifer Haller, the women who received one of the very first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., the then-unapproved Moderna vaccine. A month ago, Haller agreed to re-enroll in the trial to receive a booster shot. She got back on the phone with Refinery29 to update us on her experience. Refinery29: So you got the booster shot! What was that like? Jennifer Haller: “I got a booster shot four weeks ago. They contacted me at the end of February to say that they were offering a booster shot for phase 1 trial participants. And if we wanted to accept, that would re-enroll us into the study for another 12 months. The goal is to get through really early indicators of how this booster shot might work, and what kind of efficacy they have. “It was an easy decision for me. For one, I wanted to get the booster to improve my own safety. But more importantly, I wanted to be part of the study, which is going to allow us to get some early indication about how we might administer boosters to others.” Refinery29: Did you experience any side effects from the booster? How did it compare to the actual vaccine? “The phase 1 trial that I was in is all about testing safety in humans, so they start with a small dose. I had 25 microgram doses of the vaccine. The regular dose ended up being 100 micrograms. But this booster dose was 100 micrograms. I did experience side effects, which was exciting to me — it means my body knew what to do or how to build up a defense! It wasn’t too bad. The next day, my arm was very sore and I had a little bit of nausea and a temperature with chills. But that resolved within a few hours.” What comes next? “The process is similar to what I did before: For the week following the booster I tracked my symptoms or any side effects. Then I returned one week later and two weeks later for blood draws; tomorrow is my four week post blood draw. And then I think there will be three-month, six-month, and 12-month checkups.” We first spoke over a year ago now, right after you received the first dose of the then-unapproved Moderna vaccine. Back then, everything was so uncertain and scary. What’s life been like more recently? “Two weeks ago I was able to see my parents for the first time. They also had their first and second shots, and it was two weeks after my booster, so we were all fully vaccinated and felt comfortable. It was really wild to be able to walk into their house without a mask on, and to sit down and have dinner. It had been over a year. “About a month ago, I was contacted by a large Facebook Group of participants of the COVID-19 vaccine trials. They tracked me down and invited me to join the group, and I received a really beautiful, overwhelming welcome from people who said that I inspired them to participate in the trial. It’s a real acknowledgement of the power of leading by example. But also of the exponential effect that my one act had on inspiring others to join the trial; and their action likely inspired others as well. It’s a beautiful thing to experience that exponential growth from one small act.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Pfizer vs. Moderna Memes Are Full Of HopeThe Biggest Dating App Flex Is Being VaccinatedPeople Are Dressing Up To Get The Vaccine

  • African Union drops AstraZeneca vaccine, which COVAX will supply

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The African Union's disease control body said on Thursday it had dropped plans to secure AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for its members from the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine supplier, amid global shortfalls of the shot. AstraZeneca's $3 shot is by far the cheapest coronavirus vaccine launched so far, and the easiest to store and transport, making it well suited to developing countries. On Wednesday, European and British medicine regulators said they had found possible links between the vaccine and extremely rare cases of brain blood clots, while emphatically reaffirming its importance in mass vaccination against COVID-19.

  • Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

    It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. “Luckily, all these vaccines look like they’re protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that’s still in review.

  • New Research Shows An Increase In Women’s Reproductive Life Span

    A new study shows that the reproductive life span for women has increased by more than two years With long-held messaging from the medical community that the optimal time for a person to safely achieve and carry a pregnancy is in their twenties, with fertility beginning to decline past 30 and pregnancies past 35 considered []

  • Merkel tells Putin to pull back troops as Kremlin accuses Ukraine of provocations

    BERLIN/MOSCOW (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to pull back the Kremlin's military build-up near the border with Ukraine, while he in turn accused Kyiv of "provocative actions" in the conflict region. Ukraine has raised the alarm over an increase in Russian forces near its eastern border as violence has risen along the line of contact separating its troops from Russian-backed separatists in its Donbass region. "The Chancellor demanded that this build-up be unwound in order to de-escalate the situation," Germany's government said in a readout of a telephone call between Merkel and Putin.

  • Rates of Parkinson’s disease are exploding. A common chemical may be to blame

    Researchers believe a factor is a chemical used in drycleaning and household products such as shoe polishes and carpet cleaners ‘The EPA estimates that 250 million pounds of TCE are used annually in the US.’ Photograph: Justin Kase/Alamy Stock Photo Asked about the future of Parkinson’s disease in the US, Dr Ray Dorsey says, “We’re on the tip of a very, very large iceberg.” Dorsey, a neurologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center and author of Ending Parkinson’s Disease, believes a Parkinson’s epidemic is on the horizon. Parkinson’s is already the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world; in the US, the number of people with Parkinson’s has increased 35% the last 10 years, says Dorsey, and “We think over the next 25 years it will double again.” Most cases of Parkinson’s disease are considered idiopathic – they lack a clear cause. Yet researchers increasingly believe that one factor is environmental exposure to trichloroethylene (TCE), a chemical compound used in industrial degreasing, dry-cleaning and household products such as some shoe polishes and carpet cleaners. To date, the clearest evidence around the risk of TCE to human health is derived from workers who are exposed to the chemical in the work-place. A 2008 peer-reviewed study in the Annals of Neurology, for example, found that TCE is “a risk factor for parkinsonism.” And a 2011 study echoed those results, finding “a six-fold increase in the risk of developing Parkinson’s in individuals exposed in the workplace to trichloroethylene (TCE).” Dr Samuel Goldman of The Parkinson’s Institute in Sunnyvale, California, who co-led the study, which appeared in the Annals of Neurology journal, wrote: “Our study confirms that common environmental contaminants may increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s, which has considerable public health implications.” It was off the back of studies like these that the US Department of Labor issued a guidance on TCE, saying: “The Board recommends [...] exposures to carbon disulfide (CS2) and trichloroethylene (TCE) be presumed to cause, contribute, or aggravate Parkinsonism.” TCE is a carcinogen linked to renal cell carcinoma, cancers of the cervix, liver, biliary passages, lymphatic system and male breast tissue, and fetal cardiac defects, among other effects. Its known relationship to Parkinson’s may often be overlooked due to the fact that exposure to TCE can predate the disease’s onset by decades. While some people exposed may sicken quickly, others may unknowingly work or live on contaminated sites for most of their lives before developing symptoms of Parkinson’s. Those near National Priorities List Superfund sites (sites known to be contaminated with hazardous substances such as TCE) are at especially high risk of exposure. Santa Clara county, California, for example, is home not only to Silicon Valley, but 23 superfund sites – the highest concentration in the country. Google Quad Campus sits atop one such site; for several months in 2012 and 2013, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found employees of the company were inhaling unsafe levels of TCE in the form of toxic vapor rising up from the ground beneath their offices. While some countries heavily regulate TCE (its use is banned in the EU without special authorization) the EPA estimates that 250m lb of the chemical are still used annually in the US, and that in 2017, more than 2m lb of it was released into the environment from industrial sites, contaminating air, soil and water. TCE is currently estimated to be present in about 30% of US groundwater (the non-profit Environmental Working Group created its own map of TCE-contaminated water sites nationwide), though researcher Briana de Miranda, a toxicologist who studies TCE at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, says: “We are under-sampling how many people are exposed to TCE. It’s probably a lot more than we guess.” Under EPA regulations, it’s considered “safe” for TCE to be present in drinking water at a maximum concentration of five parts per billion. In severe cases of contamination, such as that which occurred at Camp Lejeune, a North Carolina marine corps, between the 1950s and late 1980s, people are believed to have been exposed to up to 3,400 times the level of contaminants permitted by safety standards. A memorial site known as “Babyland” honors the children of military personnel who died after they or their pregnant mothers were exposed to TCE-tainted water while living on the base. While De Miranda says researchers do not believe low concentrations of TCE in drinking water specifically are enough to cause illness, Dorsey doesn’t think it’s an overstatement to say US groundwater could be giving people Parkinson’s disease. “Numerous studies have linked well water to Parkinson’s disease, and it’s not just TCE in those cases, it can be pesticides like paraquat, too,” he says, referencing a lethal weedkiller the US still uses despite it being phased out in the EU, Brazil and China. Using activated carbon filtration devices (like Brita filters) can help reduce TCE in drinking water, yet bathing in contaminated water, as well as inhaling vapours from toxic groundwater and soil, can be far more difficult to avoid. De Miranda says policy and effective government intervention are crucial when it comes to testing, monitoring and remediating TCE contaminated sites, and that it’s important to raise awareness of TCE’s role in surging rates of Parkinson’s. Failure to address the issue will not only continue to negatively affect people’s health, but will exacerbate the adult home care crisis that has already left 50 million Americans responsible for providing care to sick loved ones, as Parkinson’s is characterized by slow, progressive degeneration and has no cure. In May 2020, Minnesota became the first state to ban TCE; New York followed suit last December, as should more states, especially as federal action on the issue has lagged. Given the negative health effects of TCE have been documented in the Journal of the American Medical Association since 1932, it’s well past time for the US to stop using it, and to better protect its civilians from hazardous chemicals that put lives at risk. Adrienne Matei is a freelance journalist

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • An under-the-radar voting rights bill in Congress could prevent the election fight in Georgia from happening again

    The political battles over voting laws are at a new fever pitch, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to suppress participation by minority voters, and Republicans accusing Democrats of hyperbole and bad-faith objections.

  • I received two $1,400 stimulus payments because I was also claimed as a dependent. Should I give one back?

    The Moneyist: ‘You cannot be claimed as a dependent and file a tax return yourself and expect a payment. It’s one or the other.’

  • A COVID-19 expert shares his simple sports analogy to explain why vaccines work against variants

    "If Serena Williams all of a sudden was 10% less effective than usual, or 50% less effective, she would still kick everyone's ass," he said.

  • The world is watching the FDA's AstraZeneca decision

    AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine took yet another public relations hit yesterday, when the European Medicines Agency announced that the shot has a "possible" link to rare blood clots, and they should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the vaccine. What we're watching: Even before the link was announced, the U.S. didn't need the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on its existing supply of other shots. But what the Food and Drug Administration decides to do about the vaccine — if the company seeks U.S. authorization — will likely have global ramifications.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The EMA said the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh its risk, STAT reports. “This vaccine has proven to be highly effective to prevent severe disease and hospitalization,” said Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director. “And it is saving lives.”The U.K., however, recommended that people under 30 receive other vaccines, and other European countries have already restricted use of the vaccine to older populations. Why it matters: The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been plagued by a series of self-imposed mishaps throughout its rollout. Even if blood clots are an exceedingly rare side effect — which experts stress they are — there's risk of further damage to the shot's reputation."Very serious and very rare side-effects do occur, with essentially every medical intervention ever developed (not just vaccines)," said John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Cornell."But with the spotlight on Covid-19 vaccines, the public is going to hear 'very serious' and tune out 'very rare.' So, there are going to be major perceptional and confidence problems moving forward."The big picture: The shot is relatively cheap and easy to make, and is the main shot being used by the COVAX initiative. It's particularly important for developing countries. The U.S., on the other hand, doesn't need the vaccine; it has already purchased more than enough doses of other vaccines to cover its entire population.Yes, but: What U.S. regulators say about the shot could still have global consequences, especially given its chaotic rollout. "Confidence in the AZ vaccine, which will be informed by the U.S. FDA position, will be critically important for global vaccine efforts," said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center."The U.S. FDA position will likely also impact what happens to the current and future U.S. supply of the AZ vaccine – even if we don’t use them, it would be helpful for the vaccine to have FDA EUA for the U.S. to confidently provide doses, via donations or loans, to other countries," he added.What we're watching: The company hasn't yet submitted an application for emergency use authorization to the FDA, but it could do so in the coming weeks. If the company does seek FDA authorization, "I think it's unlikely they won't approve it, because despite this rare side effect, it’s a good vaccine," said Nahid Bhadelia, medical director of Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center. But even if it still authorizes the shot, it could put age parameters on eligibility."The [problem] is even if authorized, the U.S. is probably going to be giving away the doses to other countries anyway, which makes the confidence impact more limited," said former FDA Commissioner Mark McClellan.The bottom line: Finding alternatives to the AstraZeneca shot is "a real problem," Moore said."The one advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine was its low cost/high production characteristics. Perhaps [Johnson & Johnson] and Novavax can fill some of the gaps that may arise," he wrote in an email, adding that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are "problematic for global roll-out." "Otherwise, as of now, it’s the Russian and Chinese vaccines, and there remain real doubts about their safety, efficacy and production capacity for use on a global scale."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.