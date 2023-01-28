Hawaii firefighter injured when swept away in storm drain

1
·1 min read

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii firefighter was critically injured Friday when he was swept into a storm drain and carried the length of eight football fields until being dumped on the shoreline, officials said.

The accident occurred as nearly 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain fell on parts of Maui on Friday, and weather officials warned of “unstable weather” ahead, The Maui News reported.

A crew responded to a flooded home when the firefighter was caught in a 4-foot-wide (1-meter-wide) storm drain, Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin said. He was carried about 800 yards (731 meters) to where the drain empties into the ocean.

Other firefighters and emergency personnel retrieved him from the shoreline, transporting him to a hospital. He was listed late Friday in critical condition, Martin said.

“We are focused on supporting the firefighter’s family and ask that our community join us in prayers for his recovery,” Martin said.

Martin said no other details were immediately available and the firefighter’s name was not released.

The fire department plans to review the incident, Martin said.

Both the firefighter’s injury and the heavy rains across Maui led the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to urge caution as the unstable weather pattern over Hawaii could bring hazardous weather throughout the weekend.

Nearly 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain fell in East Maui over a 24-hour period ending Friday afternoon. Other locations on Maui received about 5 inches (13 centimeters) during the same time period. The rains prompted a flood watch on the island through Sunday and closed some public facilities.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain offers to build arms factory for Ukraine in Poland

    A "massive arms factory" is to be built in Poland in order to help Ukraine win the war. Source: Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee of the British Parliament, as reported by European Pravda with a reference to The Telegraph Details: Ellwood has stated that the Western governments have shown the lack of strategic foresight in their plans to help Ukraine "survive and thrive".

  • US forces kill top ISIS leader during raid in northern Somalia

    Bilal al-Sudani was among 10 ISIS fighters killed in a firefight that ensued as U.S. special operations forces carried out a ground raid targeting a cave complex, officials said.

  • Puma Golf aims to elevate look and feel of brand, change perceptions

    Puma Golf is moving toward a more mature, sophisticated look in 2023, including moving to a more subtle logo and logo placement.

  • Kim Jong-un's sister: North Korea and Russia "stand together on same battlefield"

    Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has stated that North Korea "will always stand together on the same battlefield" with the Russian army. Source: North Korean state news agency KCNA and Russian state-owned RBK with reference to Kim Yo-jong, who holds the position of Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea Quote: "We will always stand on the same battlefield with the Russian army and people that fight for the

  • Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

    A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether a law school in Vermont modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels against the artist's wishes after they were considered by some in the school community to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson created the colorful murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” in 1993 on two walls inside a building at the private Vermont Law School, now called Vermont Law and Graduate School, in South Royalton.

  • Hawaii Marine infantry unit folds, while refueling unit activates

    Both changes are tied to Force Design 2030, the Pacific-focused restructuring of the Marine Corps.

  • Did SZA Just Tease A Miley Cyrus Collaboration As She Congratulates Singer For Landing No. 1 With 'Flowers'?

    A few weeks after dropping her critically acclaimed album SOS, SZA is teasing that she has more projects coming our way!

  • Police brutality and mental health: Expert advice on coping with trauma

    Five officers fired last week from the Memphis Police Department face murder and other charges in the death earlier this month of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

  • S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks

    South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. Kim further ramped up tensions in 2022, test-firing more than 70 missiles, including potentially nuclear-capable weapons of various ranges targeting South Korea and the continental United States.

  • "48 Hours" investigates: The death of an officer's wife

    "48 Hours" investigates the death of Amanda Perrault. Just days after Perrault made allegations of abuse against her husband in Eatonton, Georgia, police officer Seth Perrault reported that she took her life by shooting herself. Based in part on the crime scene, the sheriff got a warrant for Seth Perrault's arrest and took him into custody. Anne-Marie Green reports.

  • UK airline Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

    British airline Flybe said Saturday it had ceased trading and all flights had been cancelled."Flybe has now ceased trading.

  • Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case

    Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

  • Liberation of Crimea with German tanks is legal, SPD chairman says

    There are no restrictions on which Ukrainian territories Kyiv can liberate with the help of German tanks, the General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Kevin Kühnert, stated on Jan. 27, as reported by German news outlet n-tv.de.

  • Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers

    The top Air Force general in charge of the nation's air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of officers who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, which is responsible for all of the silo-based and aircraft-launched nuclear warheads, said in a statement to the AP Friday that he has requested that the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine conduct a formal assessment into the reported cancers. It was not immediately clear if that assessment would be limited to Malmstrom, or if it would include similar nuclear missile facilities at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.

  • Have California drought conditions improved this week? Here’s the latest update

    Up to a quarter of an inch of rain typically falls across Northern California in February.

  • Local leaders to hold ‘Day of Unity’ after release of Tyre Nichols video

    Activists are now using the Memphis case as a rallying cry for change and have called for a day of unity on Saturday.

  • Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show

    Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail.

  • Lavrov shores up Eritrean support for Russia over Ukraine conflict

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Thursday on a tour of Africa to shore up support for Russia, focusing on the "dynamics of the war in Ukraine", Eritrea's information minister said. Lavrov has been on a week-long charm offensive on the continent, starting in South Africa, which is planning joint military drills with Russia and China, and finishing off with a surprise trip to the reclusive Horn of Africa nation of Eritrea.

  • What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game. (It’s rare.)

    The Chiefs opened as betting favorites. Then the Bengals. Now...?

  • Elusive and rare leopard — considered extinct for 45 years — caught on film in Turkey

    Cameras spotted the wildcat prowling through the mountains.