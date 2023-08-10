Joe Biden declares disaster in Hawaii wildfires, airlines add evacuation flights

Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinooks perform aerial water bucket drops on Maui to fight wildfires on the island Wednesday. Photo by MSgt. Andrew Jackson/USAF/U.S. National Guard

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Hawaii on Thursday after at least 36 people died in wildfires that destroyed historic Lahaina and other communities, with people jumping into the Pacific Ocean to escape the flames.

The declaration frees federal aid to supplement state and local fire recovery efforts in Maui County, the hardest-hit island. The help ranges from grants for temporary housing and home repairs to low-cost loans that cover uninsured property losses.

Funding is also available for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County, the Big Island, which was also burned by wildfires.

American, Southwest and Alaska Airlines added flights to get people off Maui, as did Hawaiian Airlines, which discouraged people from coming to the airport without reservations due to crowding.

The added flights are bringing emergency supplies in while helping to evacuate people.

An arial view shows buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire ravaging the island on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Carter Barto/EPA-EFE

Many major airlines have waived fare-differences and cancellation penalties for travelers impacted by the fires.

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said during a press conference, "It's an unbelievable tragedy and I think we've all got a fondness for Maui and for Lahaina in particular. ... It's really difficult to think about what it's going to look like."

At least 36 people have died from wildfires that have devastated the Hawaii islands. Photo courtesy of County of Maui/Facebook

Thousands of residents and visitors to Maui were displaced as three fires continued to burn. Besides the deaths on Lahaina, dozens more were injured, including 20 airlifted to Oahu with severe burns.

"My heart hurts for the lives lost and loved ones they leave behind," Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said in a statement.

The American Red Cross Hawaii said it opened five emergency shelters that have helped over 2,000 people. Hospitals were overwhelmed with people injured by the fire and smoke inhalation.

Officials said among the dead were people who jumped into the harbor to avoid being burned by the fast-moving fire. Some recounted residents pulling bodies from the water and boaters looking to rescue people who jumped near the seawall in Lahaina.

Two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook crews performed 58 total bucket drops in Upcountry Maui in five hours, totaling over 100,000 gallons, on Wednesday. Photo by MSgt. Andrew Jackson/USAF/U.S. National Guard

B Hoopai, who moved into a Lahaina homeless center in May, told the Honolulu Star Advertiser her family encountered blocked roads as they quickly fled and barely made it out.

"While sitting there I just reached out and prayed to God and said, 'You need to get me and my family out of here,'" Hoopai said as her voice broke.

The fires destroyed historic Lahaina and other communities on Maui. Photo by MSgt. Andrew Jackson/USAF/U.S. National Guard

Traveling around Maui remained difficult with roads filled with abandoned vehicles. The fire was so intense that it burned some vehicles down to their chassis and standing on their rims. The United Methodist Church in Lahaina had been burned to its stone foundation and many homes and businesses were down to floor level.

Besides Lahaina, wildfires were also burning in Pulehu and Upcountry and the area remains in a "search and rescue" mode, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said. Officials said the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard have joined in firefighting efforts because of the significant loss of boats.

"There is a mass loss of boats," said Hawaii state Sen. Lynn DeCoite. "We don't know where those boats that sank are and if we have a ferry service coming in, we can't have unknown wreckage."

Lahaina is the former capital of the old Hawaiian empire with deep historical history and culture for native Hawaiians. Lahaina was a meeting place for native chiefs before the Kingdom of Hawaii was formed in 1795.

It became the political center of Hawaii, as well as the leading destination for whalers and fishermen in the early 1800s. Hawaii became a U.S. territory in 1898 after the kingdom's queen was overthrown several years earlier. Honolulu would eventually become the state's capital.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of every person affected," Luke said. "While our beloved Lahaina is forever changed, the love and aloha of the community is steadfast."

Officials organized mass bus evacuations of tourists to the airport.

The Hawaii Department of Public Health issued a smoke and dust advisory, saying the wind-fueled brush fires on Maui and the Big Island have produced dense smoke and ash.

The cause of the fires had not been determined, but winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm passing by this week, fanned the flames.

Residents and businesses in Hawaii can apply for federal help at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA.