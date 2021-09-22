‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Al Harrington dead at 85 after stroke

Al Harrington, the Hawaiian actor known best for playing Detective Ben Kokua on the original “Hawaii Five-0,” died Tuesday.

He was 85.

Harrington suffered a stroke last week and had been hospitalized, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

A high school and college football player, Harrington joined the cast of “Hawaii Five-0” in 1972, replacing Zulu, who played Kono Kalakaua, as the only Polynesian member of the team.

He had a recurring role in the “Hawaii Five-0″ remake, playing local surf shop owner Mamo Kahike, as well as other small roles, including “Scrubs,” “Forrest Gump” and “The Jeffersons.”

Eventually, Harrington returned to Hawaii, where he became a teacher and launched a second career with his dance revue show, during which he became known as “The South Pacific Man.”

In 2018, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa, sons Alema and Tau, daughters Summer and Cassi and several grandchildren.

