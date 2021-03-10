Hawaii governor declares emergency after heavy flooding causes extensive damage

Wilson Wong and Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

Hawaii’s governor on Tuesday declared an emergency after the state was battered by heavy rains and flooding described by officials as unprecedented.

“The emergency proclamation makes state general funds available that can be used quickly and efficiently to help those impacted by the severe weather, which is expected to continue until Friday,” Gov. David Ige wrote in a Twitter post.

While there have been no reports of deaths or injuries, officials said severe flash flooding has damaged or destroyed homes, closed many public roads and led to evacuation orders for fear of fast-rising waters and landslides.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, firefighters responded to 20 weather-related calls from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and rescued a 27-year-old man who was found standing on the roof of his truck.

On the island of Maui, heavy rain caused the Kaupakalua Dam, which holds about 68 million gallons of water, to overflow but left no structural damage, officials said. Floodwaters, however, destroyed Peahi Bridge and heavily damaged the Kaupakalua Bridge in Haiku.

Flood advisories and watches are in effect throughout the entire state Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency previously cautioned residents to expect mudslides in steep terrain.

Floodwaters stream down a street in Hauula, Hawaii, on March 9, 2021. (Adam Palmer via Reuters)
People who lived near the Kaupakalua Dam and Kaupakalua Road were ordered to evacuate, Maui County officials said Tuesday. Earlier city officials expected the dam to fail, but later said there was no structural damage.

The Maui Fire Department said Tuesday rescue teams responded to more than a dozen calls from residents who were trapped by rising waters.

"This has been unprecedented flooding, and we will be making damage assessments today," Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said Tuesday. "I ask everyone to stay vigilant and be safe."

He also warned residents to avoid high waters and not cross flooded roads.

"This is a real flooding situation we have not seen in a long time," Victorino said Monday during a live address on Facebook. "Some of the residents have told me this is the worst they've seen in over 25 years."

In 2006, a dam failure in Hawaii turned fatal when seven people were killed after the Ka Loko dam on the island of Kauai collapsed.

But East Maui residents say they haven't seen rains like Monday's downpours in years.

"I have lived here for 30 years, and I think this is the first time that I have seen so much rain," Makawao resident Lydia Toccafondi Panzik told NBC affiliate KHNL. "I've seen hurricane times, I've seen floodings, but this was really a bad one."

  • Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

    Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising waters. The move came after a dam overflowed on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, with the dam's "unsatisfactory" condition leading to it being scheduled for removal this year, the land department has said. "The emergency proclamation makes state general funds available that can be used quickly and efficiently to help those impacted by the severe weather," Ige said on Tuesday.

  • Hawaii declares emergency due to floods

    Harrowing scenes like THIS are playing out across Hawaii. On Tuesday - a river of floodwater gushed past a home in Hauula. The state is now under an emergency proclamation... after heavy rain brought floods, landslides, and a fear of dam failures across Hawaii. On the island of Maui, homes were destroyed when a dam overflowed. Heavy rain also damaged roads there, and one bridge was completely washed out. Thousands of people in the state have been ordered to evacuate.Haiku resident Shawn Alexander said it didn’t take long for water to rush into his house: "I started panicking, my dad started panicking. We just was watching everything kind go by and then, maybe within 15 to 20 minutes, the water just rose to the top. It burst into the room, it took all the chicken coops down the river, it lifted up my truck and my truck went down the river as well." Local media reported that two people were swept away in raging waters on Tuesday… and only one of them is confirmed to have been rescued. The Governor is warning residents to take all precautions... as the poor weather is expected to last until Friday.

  • Water Surges Down Street as Flash Flooding Hits Hawaii

    Hawaii Gov David Ige announced a state of emergency on March 9 after heavy rain caused damaging floods in Oahu.Video here, shot in Hauula, shows floodwater surging down the street.Mahana Kanoho Kinghorn, who filmed this footage, told Storyful: “Debris was floating everywhere. It was definitely scary for a bit.”She added that the fire department and Hawaii National Guard assisted, and that the water level soon subsided. Credit: Mahana Kanoho Kinghorn via Storyful

  • Construction vehicles get to work cleaning up mudslide

    Crews in Orange County, California, continue to clean up streets wrecked by a massive mudslide, on March 10, while also searching for missing residents.

  • Heavy rains lead to crippling floods in Hawaii. Scientists warn of more occurrences due to climate change.

    Days of torrential rain have caused catastrophic flooding across Hawaii, which scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.