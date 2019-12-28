Hawaii helicopter crash: Six bodies found on island with other passenger presumed dead

A member of the US Coast Guard Cutter moves toward the Na Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai: AP

Six bodies have been found after a tourist helicopter crashed in Hawaii.

A pilot and two families – including two children – are believed to have been onboard the aircraft, which was reported missing on Thursday evening by the tour operator.

One more person is still to be found, although officials have said there are no signs of life.

The helicopter was reported overdue from a tour of Hawaii’s Na Pali Coast on the mountainous island of Kauai, where its wreckage was found on Friday.

While the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, a local fire official said the area where the helicopter went down had experienced “some very bad weather” beforehand.

“There are no indications of survivors,” Solomon Kanoho, the Kauai County fire battalion chief, said.

Poor visibility and fog led to the island’s fire department calling off search-and-recovery efforts on Friday afternoon.

Difficult terrain and choppy seas has also complicated the search on Kauai, which served as a backdrop for Jurassic Park.

Those who were recovered have not been identified and their families are being notified, authorities said.

Additional reporting by agencies