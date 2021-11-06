Hawaii island boy, 13, arrested for allegedly threatening to bring shotgun to school

Nov. 6—Hawaii island police arrested a 13-year-old boy early today after he allegedly posted in an Instagram friends chat group that he had a shotgun and threatened to bring it to school.

The police department said in a news release that the boy "expressed bringing it to school to possibly cause harm."

There is no imminent or pending threat to any Hawaii island public, private or charter school, police said.

Patrol officers arrested the boy at his home in Puna at 12 :30 a.m. and released him to his parents shortly before 5 a.m., pending investigation.

As part of the investigation, officers from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section recovered a broken BB gun that resembled a shotgun.