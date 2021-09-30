Hawaii island jail escapees caught at Hilo bus terminal

Sep. 30—Two escapees from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center were caught and arrested early this morning at a bus terminal in Hilo.

Hawaii County police said 23-year-old Jaymeson Kaimana Makio of Honokaa and 21-year-old Camilo Darien Moreno of Holualoa were reported missing shortly before 3 :30 a.m. and had not been seen since about 2 a.m.

South Hilo Patrol officers quickly started canvassing the area around the jail and the downtown Hilo area. Officers found the two men shortly after 3 :30 a.m. at the Mooheau Bus terminal.

Police learned Makio had just boarded a Hele-On bus and Moreno was in the process of getting on the bus. They were arrested without incident, police said.

Makio was incarcerated for probation violation offenses. Moreno was jailed for robbery, assault and theft-related offenses, and was awaiting trial.

Detectives continue to investigate how the inmates were able to escape and will try to account for their whereabouts while they were missing.

Anyone with information on this incident or who saw the escapees are asked to call Detective Scotty Aloy at (808 ) 961-2375 or email him at scotty.aloy @hawaiicounty.gov.