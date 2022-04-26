Hawaii island man, 35, charged with murder after charred body found in vehicle

Apr. 26—Hawaii island police today charged a 35-year-old Kurtistown man with second-degree murder following the discovery of a badly burned body within a vehicle in Puna Saturday afternoon.

Ammon Kaipo Spencer Stanley remained in custody on $1.01 million bail after being charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, police said.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Hilo District court.

Police said Puna patrol officers Saturday afternoon responded to Beach Road off of Makuu Drive after receiving information about a vehicle that had been set on fire with a body inside. They found the car with the charred remains in the bushes about 100 feet off the roadway.

Stanley was arrested a few hours later at his home.

During their investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been shot while seated on the side of the road. A 36-year female had also been shot within the vehicle, but she managed to escape to safety, police said.

Police said Stanley reportedly drove the victim's vehicle, with the victim inside, to Beach Road where it was set on fire.

The female later received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The dead victim's remains were transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death. His name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, police said An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Det. John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde @hawaiicounty.gov or the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1, 000.