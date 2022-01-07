Hawaii island man, 44, charged for allegedly selling $136K of meth, ramming officer's car

Jan. 7—A 44-year-old Paauilo man was charged with multiple drug offenses for attempting to receive and distribute crystal methamphetamine with a street value of more than $136, 000, Hawaii County police said.

Timothy Nacis allegedly tried to evade police, ramming an officer's vehicle and assaulting another while being arrested.

Nacis was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, first-degree attempted promotion of a dangerous drug, second-degree drug promotion, ownership or possession of a prohibited firearm by a felon, and drug paraphernalia. as well as second-degree criminal property damage.

On Monday, vice officers with the police department launched a joint operation with federal agents from the U.S. Postal Service and Homeland Security Investigations after a package was intercepted by U.S. Postal Service inspectors containing a large quantity of ice en route to Hawaii island.

A uniformed police officer tried to stop Nacis after he took possession of the package at the post office.

Police said the officer was in a subsidized vehicle with its blue light activated and mounted to its roof at the time.

Nacis allegedly struck the police vehicle on the driver's front side, putting the officer in jeopardy of injury, police said. The officer's vehicle was next to a ravine with a 100-foot drop, police said.

Nacis allegedly kept his foot on the gas pedal upon impact, allegedly attempting to push past the officer's vehicle.

Nacis and the officer driving the vehicle were unharmed in the collision. Nacis was allegedly combative and resisted arrest, resulting in minor injuries to himself and the other officer.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hamakua District Court this afternoon. His bail was set at $200, 000.