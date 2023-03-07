Hawaii Island police arrest four men at large cockfight in Kealakekua

Mar. 7—Hawaii Island police arrested and charged four men at a large cockfight in Kealakekua Saturday, where drugs and illegal firearms were confiscated along with cash and two vehicles for forfeiture.

At 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, police officers and FBI agents armed with a warrant raided a 500-acre property where more than 800 people were estimated to be at the cockfight.

Police recovered approximately 14 live chickens and chicken boxes, cockfighting paraphernalia, four dead chickens, three unregistered loaded pistols, ammunition and a loaded .22 caliber long rifle. Also seized were small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, as well as $8,000 in cash and two pickup trucks, police said.

Officers arrested and charged:

>>Chaddy Aukai, 23, of Ocean View, for one count each of place to keep a firearm and possession of a "ghost gun." Bail was set at $4,000.

>>James Medeiros, 32, of Kamuela, for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Bail was set at $2,000.

>>Kapono Hookahi, 31, of Kamuela, for place to keep a firearm and place to keep ammunition. Bail was set at $2,500.

>>Eizan-James Medeiros, 21, of Kamuela, for two counts of place to keep a firearm and one count of possession of a "ghost gun." His bail was set at $12,000.

All men posted bail and are scheduled for their initial court appearance in Kona District Court April 6.

The investigation into this operation and its organizers is continuing, according to police, who are asking anyone with information about the event to call Detective Grad Elarionoff at (808) 326-4646 ext. 312, or by email at Grad.Elarionoff@hawaiicounty.gov.