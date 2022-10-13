Hawaii island police find 'badly decomposed' body in Mountain View home

Oct. 13—Hawaii island police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a "badly decomposed " body at a Mountain View home.

Puna patrol officers responding to a call for a welfare check shortly after 1 :30 p.m. Tuesday discovered a foul odor coming from inside a home on Lehua Street. They entered and found a decomposing body on the home's floor.

The male victim was taken to Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6 :25 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives suspect foul play may be involved.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, with positive identification pending.

Police ask anyone who may have information related to this case to contact Det. Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2375 or.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1, 000.