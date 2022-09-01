Hawaii island police identify 12-year-old fatally shot at Boy Scout camp

Sep. 1—Hawaii island police this afternoon identified the 12-year-old boy involved in Sunday's Boy Scout camp shooting fatality as Manuel "Manny " Carvalho.

He is a Boy Scouts of America-registered youth in the Aloha Council of Hawaii, according to the national scouting organization.

The boy died of a single gunshot wound, according to the results of an autopsy conducted on the boy, police said this afternoon.

He apparently was shot to death accidentally at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honokaa, during a troop activity Sunday afternoon, the Boy Scouts of American said in a statement.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, and the case has been classified as a coroner's inquest, but detectives continue to interview children and adults who were at the camp that afternoon.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have not yet been interviewed by police, to contact the police department's non-emergency number at (808 ) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808 ) 961-2378. He can be emailed at Jeremy.Kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808 ) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1, 000.