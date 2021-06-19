Hawaii island police investigate fatal shooting of suspect in Hilo

Jun. 19—Hawaii island police fatally shot a man armed with two knives after he allegedly assaulted one of the officers who were responding to a break-in at a home in Hilo today.

Hilo patrol officers responded to the break-in at the 1800 block of Kilauea Avenue at about 11 :20 a.m. As officers entered the home, a man armed with two knives emerged from one of the bedrooms and allegedly assaulted one of the officers, resulting in a cut to the officer's arm.

Police said two other officers discharged their firearms at the suspect.

Police temporarily closed a section of Kilauea Avenue to investigate and reopened the road sometime before 3 :40 p.m. today.

The injured officer was taken in stable condition to Hilo Medical Center.

The incident comes days after police fatally shot 34-year-old Ryan Yukiharu Santos after he allegedly opened fire on patrol officers responding to a domestic violence call in Hilo.

Officers responded to a call from Santos' younger brother who reported Santos was assaulting their mother at a home on Mokuhonua Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers walked up to the front door when Santos emerged from the kitchen with a rifle and pointed it at the officers, according to Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in a virtual news conference Monday.

Santos began firing at officers, yelling and swearing as officers retreated, Ferreira said. Santos walked out of the home and onto a balcony where he continued to fire shots at officers.

Police returned fire. After being shot, Santos retreated back into the house where he died. A pathologist determined Santos died of a single gunshot wound to the left shoulder area.

During the incident, Santos' 91-year-old grandfather, Ichiro Nakamura, went into cardiac arrest. Medics took him Hilo Medical Center where he died.

A pathologist determined Nakamura died from an acute heart attack that he suffered during the incident.

___ Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Peter Boylan contributed to this report.