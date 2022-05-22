Hawaii island police investigate shooting death of man, 36, in Nanawale Estates

May 22—Hawaii island police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot and found on the road in Nanawale Estates.

At around 3 a.m., Puna officers responded to the intersection of Nanawale Boulevard and Seaview Road after receiving a report of a man who had been shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim in the intersection of the roadway surrounded by family members, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release today.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Junio Resun of Nanawale Estates, was transported to Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine his cause of death.

Detectives have classified the case as a second-degree murder, but have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at around 2 :30 a.m. to reach out to Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2384 or Casey.Cabral @hawaiicounty.gov. Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins can be reached at 808-961-2252 or via email at Rio.Amon-Wilkins @hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers by calling 808-961-8300.