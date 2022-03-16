Hawaii island police looking for armed robbery suspect at Hilo pharmacy

Mar. 16—Hawaii island police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at a Hilo pharmacy.

The robbery took place Monday at around 9 :45 p.m. at a business on Puainako Street, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release. Callers reported a masked suspect with a firearm who allegedly entered the store and demanded prescription medications.

He then left in an SUV-type vehicle, possibly a sliver Nissan, HPD said.

The suspect is described as being "stocky, " between 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and a tactical-type vest. His head and face were concealed.

Police are investigating the first-degree robbery.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect can call the police department at 808-935-3311. Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section can also be contacted at 808-961-2378 or jeremy.kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov. Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section can also be reached at 808-961-2252 or at rio.amon-wilkins @hawaiicounty.gov.