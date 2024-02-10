Hawaii island police release sketch of 'person of interest' in 1987 slaying

Feb. 10—Hawaii island police are asking for the public's help in solving a 1987 homicide of a 26-year-old woman in Hilo.

After receiving new information, police on Friday released a sketch of a "person of interest" in the case as he would have appeared in 1987.

Police said that on May 1, 1987, at 10 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo after receiving a report of a missing woman.

Lynn Ebisuzaki had been visiting the home and was last seen leaving the residence at 9:15 p.m. but failed to return.

Officers found her body during a search of the property and adjoining properties, and an autopsy found Ebisuzaki died from stab wounds, according a police news release. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said detectives from the department's Unsolved Homicides Unit received new information from witnesses regarding an unknown man who was seen arguing with Ebisuzaki at a church in the 1800 block of Kino'ole Street, before her death. Police did not say when this new information was received.

A composite sketch of the unknown male was produced with assistance of a Honolulu Police Department graphic artist and released Friday.

Anyone who may know the identify of the unknown male or have information about this crime should contact Detective Derek Morimoto at (808) 961-2380 or at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov. Tips can also be e-mailed to unsolvedhomicides@hawaiicounty.gov.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.