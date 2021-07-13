Hawaii island post office break-in intruders sought

Jul. 13—Police are asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in a break-in at the Holualoa Post Office sometime between Saturday and Monday.

Kona officers determined Monday that someone entered the post office sometime after it closed Saturday and before employees arrived Monday morning, police said.

Detectives are working the case until agents from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrive on island to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Police Department's nonemergency number, 935-3311 ; or Detective Ray Fukada at 326-4646, ext. 281 ; or via email at ray.fukada @hawaiicounty.gov.