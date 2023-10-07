Hawaii Kai man, 41, indicted on multiple attempted murder charges

Oct. 7—An Oahu grand jury indicted a 41-year-old Hawaii Kai man Friday on four attempted murder charges that stemmed from an argument with a roommate Sunday night over food.

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 41-year-old Hawaii Kai man Friday on four attempted murder charges that stemmed from an argument with a roommate Sunday night over food.

Matthew Smith, whose bail had been set for $1 million, is now being held without bail pending his arraignment and plea scheduled Thursday before Judge Ronald Johnson.

He was indicted on one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder, for allegedly stabbing two room ­mates, ages 37 and 46, and the homeowner, who is in his 70s.

The judge Friday also issued a no-contact order prohibiting him from contacting the three men who were stabbed and from being within 500 feet of 790 Ipuai St., where he rented a room and they all lived.

Smith is also prohibited from being within 500 feet of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 3644 Campbell Ave.

Smith got into an argument that turned violent late Sunday night with roommate William Welch in the Kalama Valley rental house, where Smith rented a room.

Welch told police Smith grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him in the lower left jaw, causing a deep laceration, a court document to determine probable cause for his detention said.

Welch ran into the living room, where he sought help from roommate Carlos Huerta and homeowner Benjamin Maes, who tried to deescalate the situation, the document said.

Using the same steak knife, Smith allegedly stabbed Huerta on the top of his head, causing a deep cut to his scalp. After raising his hands to shield himself from Smith, Huerta also sustained a cut on one of his index fingers.

According to a police highlight, Maes is 74, but online people searches show he is 79.

The indictment states that, if convicted, Smith may be subject to extended sentencing due to Maes being older than 59.

However, because of the first-degree attempted murder charge, Smith could be sentenced to a term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

When Maes tried to intervene, Smith allegedly also stabbed him on the top of his head, his stomach and his arm with the same knife, the court document says.

Emergency Medical Services personnel provided advanced lifesaving treatment to the three men, who were taken in serious condition to a hospital, police said.

Smith fled the house after the 11 :38 p.m. stabbings and was spotted walking makai on Kealahou Street.

A patrol officer making checks at the Sandy Beach bathrooms said a man fitting Smith's description approached him. The officer noticed what appeared to be blood spatter stains on the front of his tan swim shorts.

The officer asked him his name, and Smith identified himself. The officer then handcuffed Smith and placed him under investigative detention at 12 :24 a.m. Monday.

He was arrested at 12 :49 a.m. Monday on suspicion of the offenses and charged later that morning.