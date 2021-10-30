Hawaii man hit with $52K fine, charged with 2 federal crimes for assaulting airline crew

A federal grand jury in Seattle has indicted a Hawaii man accused of disrupting a flight from Honolulu to Seattle in December 2020.

Ryan Cajimat, 21, was on a Delta Air Lines flight on Christmas Eve when he allegedly became disruptive.

According to investigators, about two hours before landing at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Cajimat attempted to open the cockpit door and then struggled with flight attendants who were attempting to restrain him.

One flight attendant was allegedly punched in the face twice.

The passenger was restrained for the rest of the flight and then removed from the plane upon his arrival.

On Friday, the Department of Justice said that Cajimat was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, as well as assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 18.

According to federal prosecutors, interference with flight crew is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assault on an aircraft is punishable by up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued Cajimat a “record-setting” $52,500 fine, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

He has also been banned from further travel on Delta Air Lines.