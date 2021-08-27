Hawaii residents, tourists feel COVID restrictions
As visitors continue to fly to Hawaii and locals go about their business, state officials say the islands may need to go into lockdown if COVID-19 delta variant cases continue to rise. (Aug. 27)
More than half of India's eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, Taiwan is boosting its military spending as it faces increased pressure from China, and China's top actress has been hit with a $46 million tax-evasion fine. Also, Tropical Storm Ida is slamming the Caribbean. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those world headlines.
Chip Kelly has a win over Southern California and two victories over ranked teams during his tenure at UCLA. If the Bruins want to show signs of a turnaround, that will need to change Saturday at the Rose Bowl against Hawaii. Kelly, who begins his fourth season in charge, has a 10-21 record in Westwood, including 0-6 in nonconference games.
After a one-day delay due to the Islamic State attack that killed 13 U.S. soldiers and 72 Afghans, Biden and Bennett met to reset the tone of U.S.-Israeli relations and narrow sharp differences over how to deal with Iran's nuclear program.Tensions complicated relations between Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.Biden said he and Bennett were discussing "the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon."“We're putting diplomacy first and we'll see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options,” Biden added, without offering specifics.
With rooms filled with donations and volunteers coming into help, a refugee resettlement agency in Seattle is scrambling to help families arriving from Afghanistan. (Aug. 27)
Bill comes amid nationwide Republican effort to restrict votingDemocrats attempted to block bill by walking out last month Spectators listen in the gallery as the Texas house debates SB 1. Democrats condemned the legislation. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock The Texas house of representatives has passed a sweeping elections bill that would prohibit 24-hour and drive-through voting, block election officials from sending out absentee ballot applications, set new restrictions on prov
Apparently, Panthers owner David Tepper doesn't give a sh . . . darn.
Afghanistan attack: Pentagon officials say there was one explosion near the Kabul airport, not two as it had reported Thursday.
The Supreme Court has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control does not have the ability to issue a targeted moratorium on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, a loss for the Biden administration's response efforts. NBC's Pete Williams has details.
Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist who neighbors reported as having a mental health crisis. A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva.
“I don’t want to go out of the house anymore,” says Lake Norman woman who was stared at by snakes, bitten by one and followed by another.
Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
Florida's Broward County has some of the highest COVID hospitalization rates in the US. A week before class began, the virus killed three educators.
On a whale-watching tour off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, stunned tourists witnessed the great white sharks ripping chunks from the humpback's carcass.
“By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned on Thursday evening.View Entire Post ›
Someone told me, a health journalist, that doctors might secretly oppose COVID vaccinations. So I went straight to the source.View Entire Post ›
Division president Kim Godwin, brought in to improve the culture, faces her first challenge.
