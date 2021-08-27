Hawaii residents, tourists feel COVID restrictions

Reuters Videos

After a one-day delay due to the Islamic State attack that killed 13 U.S. soldiers and 72 Afghans, Biden and Bennett met to reset the tone of U.S.-Israeli relations and narrow sharp differences over how to deal with Iran's nuclear program.Tensions complicated relations between Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.Biden said he and Bennett were discussing "the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon."“We're putting diplomacy first and we'll see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options,” Biden added, without offering specifics.