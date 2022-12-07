Hawaii road in limbo as lava continues to crawl

Storyful

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a compilation of satellite imagery of the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano on Tuesday, December 6.On Tuesday, the NOAA posted satellite imagery, which they said was captured on Monday, November 28, when the volcano erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island.The satellites are used to monitor “the ongoing eruption, lava flow, ash plume, and sulfur dioxide emissions,” the NOAA said.Officials reported that Mauna Loa continued to erupt with fissures feeding lava flows on Tuesday, December 6. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful