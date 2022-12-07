Hawaii road in limbo as lava continues to crawl
About a week-and-a-half since the world's largest volcano began erupting, Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road (Dec. 7)
Scientists are using satellites and helicopters to map lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano, and say they're seeing the lava continue its slow progress across the Big Island. (Dec. 6)
The volcanic activity continues in Hawaii with Mauna Loa's eruptions still ongoing.
Mauna Loa, located on Hawaii's Big Island, erupted Nov. 27 for the first time in nearly four decades as it shot 200-foot-high sprays of lava overhead.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a compilation of satellite imagery of the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano on Tuesday, December 6.On Tuesday, the NOAA posted satellite imagery, which they said was captured on Monday, November 28, when the volcano erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island.The satellites are used to monitor “the ongoing eruption, lava flow, ash plume, and sulfur dioxide emissions,” the NOAA said.Officials reported that Mauna Loa continued to erupt with fissures feeding lava flows on Tuesday, December 6. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful
STORY: The volcano first began erupting on Sunday, November 27, at about 11:30 p.m. local time, according to the USGS.Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean, part of a chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. Its current eruption ended the longest period of quiet in the volcano's recorded history. The volcano previously erupted in March and April of 1984.
Georgia reelects Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock; China lifting some COVID-19 restrictions; Drone attacks inside Russia; Hawaii lava edges closer to highway.
Clara Amfo of BBC Radio welcomed Daniel Dae Kim to the hosting ropes! David Beckham was a last-minute addition to the night's lineup, helping to bring some extra sparkle to the awards show. Prince William and Princess Kate sat front and center at the event, leaning into each other to talk at points between the action.