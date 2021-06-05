Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AUDREY McAVOY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Friday that the state will drop its quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers once 70% of the state's population has been vaccinated against the disease. Hawaii will also lift its requirement that people wear masks indoors once that level has been reached, he said.

The state Department of Health website said 59% of Hawaii's population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% finished their dosing regimen.

The state is using its figures, and not those provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to calculate thresholds for lifting restrictions. Health Department Director Dr. Libby Char said that's because Hawaii's numbers are more accurate. She said it appears the CDC has been counting some of Hawaii's doses twice.

Right now, travelers arriving from out of state must spend 10 days in quarantine or, to bypass that quarantine, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken before departure for the islands.

Once 60% of Hawaii's population is vaccinated, Ige said, the state will allow travelers to bypass a quarantine requirement as long as they can prove they were vaccinated in the U.S.

Restrictions on travel between the islands will open up before that.

Ige said that as of June 15, people will be able to fly interisland without taking a COVID-19 test or showing proof of vaccination. Also on that date, those who have been vaccinated in Hawaii may bypass quarantine when returning from a trip out of state.

To encourage more people to get vaccinated, the state announced it launched a website HIGotVaccinated.com where vaccinated people can enter to win prizes and learn about discounts at local retailers and restaurants.

Among the deals: A $3 bag of Zippy's chili for those who show their vaccination card. Among the prizes are 100,000 frequent flyer miles from Hawaiian Airlines.

So many people went to the website after the state announced its existence that the site crashed. Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr said 500 people signed up for prizes in the first hour.

Recommended Stories

  • Flying to Maui? Travelers will no longer be tested for COVID-19 on arrival

    Visitors to Maui must still comply with the state's mandatory pre-departure COVID test requirement, even if vaccinated.

  • Airlines press U.S. on refusal to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Major airlines are pressing the United States government on its decision not to move quickly to relax COVID-19 restrictions that block travelers who have been in much of Europe and elsewhere even as other countries began to ease prohibitions. On Monday, the heads of several major airlines as well as the chief executives of Heathrow Airport and industry group the U.S. Travel Association will hold a virtual news conference to push for removal of travel restrictions between the United States and the United Kingdom. On hand will be the CEOs of American Airlines, IAG unit British Airways, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways Corp.

  • I tested 3 different brands of boxed mac and cheese and the most decadent surprised me

    Ahead of National Cheese Day, an Insider reporter sought out the best boxed mac and cheese and fell in love with Banza's.

  • Hallmark’s Summer Nights Begins This Weekend by Whisking Us Off to Hawaii

    Star Pascale Hutton gives us the inside scoop on You Had Me At Aloha.

  • As offices open back up, not all tech companies are sold on a remote future

    SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter doesn't want its executives to come back to the office, at least not full time. Neither does Slack, which makes workplace-collaboration tools. Both companies are letting employees work partially or fully remotely after the pandemic and want to make sure everyone adheres to the new policies to create equality.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Amazon, on the other hand, believes the best way to kee

  • Vincent Chin Podcast Pulled After Complaints From Family

    A podcast dramatizing the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, a Chinese American engineer, has been removed from audio platforms by producers — after Chin’s family members and an activist involved in the case said they were not consulted about the project. The “Hold Still, Vincent” podcast, whose producers included Gemma Chan (“Eternals,” “Crazy Rich Asians”), […]

  • Boeing CEO warns of airline supply constraints, U.S.-China trade

    SEATTLE/CHICAGO (Reuters) -Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Thursday said there could be "supply constraints" beginning in the summer after a "more robust" recovery than he expected from the aviation downturn during the pandemic. Speaking at a Bernstein virtual conference, Calhoun also said he expects Boeing will be able to deliver the "lion's share" of roughly 100 787 aircraft sitting in inventory due to production defects and weakened demand. Boeing is working to emerge from a safety scandal following two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX airliner and an air travel collapse during the pandemic.

  • One delicious way to cut your risk of Type 2 diabetes, according to a study of 7,000 people

    An estimated 374 million people are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, researchers say.

  • Rafael Nadal expects French Open clash with Cameron Norrie to be a ‘tough one’

    Norrie and Nadal will play each other for a third time in 2021.

  • YouTube Challenge Eater Kicked Out of Colorado Restaurant, Accused of Being a 'Scammer'

    Raina Huang, a YouTuber famous for traveling across the country and taking on food challenges, was kicked out of a restaurant in Aurora, Colo., after she was accused of being a scammer. Partial surveillance footage shows the owner, Steve Wieand, asking Huang if she’s a professional eater when the YouTuber asked for the challenge. Huang told the owner she had done several challenges in the past, which she uploads videos of to her YouTube channel.

  • Americans May Be Able to Obtain the EU's Digital COVID Certificate for Travel Untitled

    The EU Digital Covid Certificate launched Tuesday.

  • G7 nations 'just one millimeter' from historic tax deal

    The first in-person meeting of the Group of 7 finance ministers since the health crisis could be on the verge of producing a breakthrough.Economic leaders from the G7, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.S. and the U.K., gathered together for talks on Friday, and are " just one millimeter" from a historic global tax deal being pushed by the U.S., French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the BBC.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on behalf of the White House, proposed a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, which is below the lowest rate of any of the G7 nations.A particular focus of the minimum tax rate are the big international tech firms like Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet, which are adept at exploiting the differences in varying corporate tax codes.British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak:"It is increasingly clear that in a complex, global, digital economy, we cannot continue to rely on a tax system that was largely designed in the 1920s. And I will just say this: the world has noticed. And I believe they have high expectations for what we all can agree over the coming days."A deal could raise tens of billions of dollars for governments, offsetting the big spending done by many governments to prop-up their economies during the health crisis.Finance ministers speaking to the press were optimistic that an agreement could be reached before talks wrap up on Saturday.There are, however, some major hurdles to clear before a deal is reached, including what the minimum tax rate should be, and how the rules should be drawn up to ensure that companies pay their fair share of taxes.Any agreement between finance ministers lays the groundwork for more intense talks next week when their bosses - presidents and prime ministers - gather in England.Whatever is decided would then need to have buy in from the wider G20, which includes the world's richest nations, as well as developing economies. That group meets in July.

  • Toledo man wins Ohio $1 million vaccine lottery

    The Ohio Lottery announced on Wednesday that Toledo resident Jonathan Carlyle is the latest winner of the state's Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive $1 million prize. (June 3)

  • Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Explains How Season 2 Will Deal With Regé-Jean Page’s Absence

    We know you've been wondering.

  • The 20 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

    The year 2020 was, in many ways, a home buyer's dream. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of below 3%, which triggered two phenomena. First, mortgage applications skyrocketed as early as March, as...

  • Four Retirees and Their Second Acts—a Ukelele Teacher and a Wood Worker

    Many retirees who choose to return to work stay in their profession. Others see it as a chance to try something new, perhaps building on a hobby or working in a field of interest.

  • The 7 EU countries who are going to start vaccinating children

    The EU approved the Pfizer jab for children 12 and over last week.

  • CDC Urges Parents to Vaccinate Their Teens: 'Much of This Suffering Can Be Prevented'

    "Until they are fully vaccinated, adolescents should continue to wear masks and take precautions," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said after a new study showed an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations among teens

  • Trump said to be urging friends to spread bizarre theory that he will be ‘reinstated’ in August

    Wild claim based on Republican ‘audits’ of election results in Arizona and Georgia

  • 19-year-old tourist from California dies in stabbing on Hawaii beach, police say

    Videos of the incident show men getting into a fight on the beach.