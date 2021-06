Jun. 21—Police arrested a 43-year-old man for assault in the second degree after he allegedly punched a staff worker at the Hawaii State Hospital on Saturday.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the incident took place around 5 :30 p.m. Saturday in Kaneohe.

The suspect is alleged to have punched a 57-year-old hospital employee and was arrested about 7 :15 p.m.