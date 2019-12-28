Hawaii helicopter crash: Six people dead and one person missing after crash at top of 'Jurassic Park island'

Kauai is 80 per cent uninhabited, making it a popular site for helicopter tours - Moment RF

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

Officials said that there are no indications of survivors and that a search for the last person yet to be recovered would resume in the morning. Those who were recovered have not been identified and their families are being notified, authorities said. Two passengers are believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.

A search began for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported overdue Na Pali Coast on Kauai, known as “Jurassic Park island”.

An aircraft from Safari Helicopters went missing at about 6pm on Thursday (4am GMT on Friday).

"The last contact with the helicopter was made at approximately 4.40pm, when the pilot relayed that the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area," the statement said.

The owner of the helicopter contacted the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu, which coordinated crews to search the scene.

The helicopter is equipped with an electronic locator, but officials said that no signals has been received.

Nearly 80 per cent of Kauai is uninhabited, and much of that is a state park that most helicopter tours include as a point of interest.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder, owns a $100 million estate on the island.

Officials said weather conditions in the area may factor into the search, but trained crews are on the scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and the seven aboard, said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center Honolulu.

There is reportedly four miles of visibility in the area because of clouds and rain. Winds are at 28mph and waves at six feet, with scattered rain showers.

Some of the 70,000 residents there have braced for holiday rains and floods, which closed part of a highway on Christmas Day.

The company that conducted the tour was not identified by officials.

Politicians in Hawaii have considered implementing tighter restrictions on aerial tours in Hawaii following a string of deadly incidents.

