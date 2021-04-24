Hawaii tourists are renting U-Haul vans instead of rental cars due to a massive shortage sending prices up to $700 a day

Brittany Chang
·3 min read
U-Haul
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

  • A rental-car shortage is is currently rippling across the US.

  • Hot travel destinations like Hawaii and Florida are especially impacted by this shortage.

  • Some tourists traveling to Hawaii are now opting to rent U-Haul trucks and vans instead.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Hot travel destinations like Hawaii and Florida are facing a massive rental-car shortage that's causing outrageously high rental-car prices and fully booked fleets.

To avoid this shortage and inflated prices, experts are advising travelers to plan ahead. However, some tourists in Hawaii have found a savvier workaround to this rental-vehicle shortage: rent a U-Haul instead.

"We have seen a considerable uptick in U-Haul rentals from customers who are visiting the islands now," Kaleo Alau, the president of U-Haul Company in Hawaii, told Insider in an email statement. "We realize this demand is occurring when tourists are unable to secure a rental-car, or they learn that our rental fleet options are more affordable.

Most of these tourists are opting for U-Haul's less sizable vehicles, such as its pickup trucks or cargo vans, according to Alau. But now, unsurprisingly, some U-Haul locations have less equipment on hand to serve the locals.

"We are working everyday with our primary customer base - the islands' residential movers - to ensure we can still meet their transportation needs," Alau said.

Inflated prices in Hawaii and other markets

Kauai, Hawaii
Jennifer McDermott/AP

Two to three years ago, rental cars in Hawaii averaged at about $50 a day. Now, some rentals are going for over $500 a day, Jonathan Weinberg, the founder and CEO of AutoSlash, told Insider. Prices have even risen to $700 in some extreme cases, Chris Woronka, a senior hotel-and-leisure analyst at Deutsche Bank, told Insider.

Hawaii isn't the only state seeing this "car-rental apocalypse." Destinations like Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Puerto Rico are all running low on rental cars.

Travelers looking to book a rental-vehicle in these warm weathered locations a week in advance could see prices about five to 10 times the average, Weinberg said. Those who are planning ahead could still see up to triple the typical costs.

"People are quickly realizing that they need to take the cost of the rental car into account because it's no longer just an add-on," Weinberg said. "It could be the majority cost of your trip, so folks who are planning things last minute are unpleasantly surprised by it."

The cause for this shortage

hertz
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

This rental-car shortage is being caused by a "perfect storm," according to Woronka.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the US and travel halted around the world, several rental-car companies sold off chunks of their fleets to save money. But now, people are coming out of their over year-long coronavirus-induced travel hibernation, and are booking flights and "revenge vacations" again. As a result, demand for rental-vehicles are now clashing with the rental-car companies' diminished fleets.

However, these companies can't just buy their fleets back. Right now, used car prices are skyrocketing, and there's a lack of new cars due to the computer-chip shortage.

To alleviate this issue, car-rental company Enterprise is "working closely with our manufacturing partners since last summer to continue to add vehicles to our fleet to meet the ongoing increase in demand," the company told Insider in an email statement. It has also been moving vehicles from less frequented destinations to more popular travel hotspots, although this could create a "balancing act" problem, according to Woronka.

Hertz - another popular rental-car company - is also expecting "strong demand" through the summer, and is now seeing decreased availability in certain markets, Hertz told Insider in an email statement.

To combat this issue, travelers have started turning to alternatives, such as Turo, a car-sharing company, and now, U-Hauls.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • JetBlue's former CEO says people who wear masks outside while socially distanced are 'morons'

    David Neeleman has criticized mask-wearing in outdoor spaces during the pandemic. It is not the first time he has spoken out against such measures.

  • I flew on 7 US airlines and the best to fly during the pandemic is still abundantly clear. Here's which airline is handling 2021 the best.

    Each airline still has its own notion on the best ways to keep flyers safe during the pandemic but some are doing way more than others.

  • One house in the Hamptons reportedly rented for $2 million for the summer, as a home shortage pushes vacation rental prices higher

    Summer home rentals are going fast this year, as the vaccination rate picks up and more people look to travel.

  • Atlanta no longer has the world's 'busiest airport' after passenger traffic plummeted due to the pandemic

    The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the US but no longer the busiest airport in the world, per a report.

  • ‘It felt like the bare minimum’: readers respond to the Derek Chauvin verdict

    The guilty verdict in the case of George Floyd’s murder felt to some like a weight lifted off but for many highlighted the need for radical police reform Damarra Atkins paid her respects to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square on Friday. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP ‘Police departments should demilitarize’ Like so many, I immediately felt relieved. I’d been sitting in my office for three weeks, refreshing the news coverage, and on that final day I had a knot in my stomach that only got bigger the closer they came to announcing the verdict. I supported defunding the police, in the sense that money would be moved away from police departments toward other social programs and offices, but not do away with traditional policing as a whole. The recent shootings of Daunte Wright and Ma’Khia Bryant have me leaning more towards abolition. At the very least, accountability needs to be at the core of police work, more so than in any other profession. That should be the foundation they build on: the expectation that if force is used, they will be made to justify it, without the implicit implication that they are automatically assumed innocent of wrongdoing. Police departments should demilitarize. That money should be used for pro-social initiatives, and it mainly serves to dehumanize them to the public – the last thing they need right now. Hannah, 36, Minnesota Celeste. Photograph: Celeste ‘Police officers need better psychological vetting’ The guilty verdicts handed down by the jurors were a relief and felt as though a little weight was taken off [my shoulders] – somewhat similar to removing winter gear in January. My son reminded me immediately after that we cannot forget about Daunte Wright, which was like putting the snow boots back on because you’re still standing in the foyer and must go back out there.I do not feel hopeful about the future of policing. The police culture has deep, disturbing roots and a rock solid union and there is so much resistance to change. Officers patrolling the inner cities are often not members of those communities – it is not a prerequisite and that needs to change. Police officers need better psychological vetting. Departments should provide consistent debriefing and 24-hour access to trained professional therapists. There should also be more community engagement and more effort in hiring people of color. Celeste, 48, works in healthcare, Minnesota ‘We need social workers to respond to mental health emergencies instead of cops’ A few hours before the verdict was released, news broke that a man had died in police custody in the city I live in. The police released a vague statement that didn’t describe what had happened. Now we are waiting for the body-cam footage to be released so that we can know the truth. Instead of celebrating the guilty verdict, my wife and I watched a five-hour-long city council meeting to see if they would address this death and they did not. In America, there will be no moment of national unity when it comes to police violence. I don’t think the country will change its system of law and order meaningfully in my lifetime. Anti-blackness is an anchor for this country, and America refuses to acknowledge that. We need social workers to respond to mental health emergencies instead of cops; we need civilian oversight; we need police to not have guns; we need to provide people a safety net, instead of criminalizing poverty; we need to reduce police interactions with the public; and we need to reduce police departments’ portfolio of activities. And as their responsibilities are diminished, we put the money somewhere else. In short, defund the police. John*, 29, software engineer, California Damon Motz-Storey. Photograph: Damon Motz-Storey ‘I no longer believe reform is possible’ The verdict felt like the bare minimum but it’s not justice. Justice would be George Floyd alive and breathing with his family today. Justice would be an end to police violence against Black, brown and mentally ill people. This type of verdict is exceptionally rare, and countless other police officers face zero repercussions for killing people. I no longer believe that reform is possible or ethical at this point. I used to think that there was a role for the police in our society, that “protect and serve” was something that police could grow into. I believe the only remaining option is to steadily defund the police and reinvest those public dollars into alternative public safety systems. For example, Portland Street Response is a pilot program for unarmed first responders to de-escalate and support people experiencing crisis on the streets. If Portland Street Response had been called to respond to Robert Delgado, he would still be alive today and could have been connected to mental health services and resources for homeless Portlanders. Damon Motz-Storey, 27, works for a public health advocacy non-profit company, Oregon ‘Police policies should be made public’ I was happy with the verdict. Being a police officer is not an easy job, and the majority of officers perform their duties according to the law. So, I’m hopeful that policing in the future will be fine, because of the mostly honorable people who try their best to do their duty to their community. I think there needs to be really strict screening of recruits, and much better training, along with departments making it abundantly clear that violations of the law, training, or policies will result in the immediate termination, and arrest if the facts require it. Stop jumping to conclusions, be you civilian, or police. Wait for all the facts, then act accordingly. I really feel that police policies should be made public so that the people are aware of them, and can have a say in the implementation of them. David, 73, former police officer, Oklahoma Matthew Denney. Photograph: Matthew Denney ‘The police is still largely clueless in dealing with minority communities’ As someone working in the legal field, I felt that the facts strongly supported the verdict. If the same crime had occurred and the perpetrator wasn’t a police officer, this would have been an open-and-shut case. However, I know that juries are extremely hesitant to even indict police officers, much less convict them. So I wasn’t sure how the verdict would go. But I’m at least glad it went the right way. I’m fairly pessimistic about the future of policing. I think the strength of the backlash towards Black Lives Matter has shown that many white people in the United States still harbor a lot of racial animosity within them. When I’ve called police in the past, it’s always been for same-sex domestic violence situations, and I never felt like the police took them very seriously. I don’t see the police changing very significantly when they’re still largely clueless in dealing with minority communities. To me, we need to change the structure of “the police” entirely. Police should not be responding to mental health calls. Armed police should also not be carrying out traffic stops or responding to non-violent misdemeanors. Fewer armed police will likely result in fewer killings by police. Matthew Denney, 33, paralegal, California *Some names have been changed

  • The Cryogenic Hydrogen Powertrain That Will Transform Propulsion

    It could solve the biggest problem plaguing electric aircraft.

  • Government places 'Do Not Travel' advisories on 80% of world's countries

    As of Tuesday, 153 countries worldwide carry a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” distinction.

  • I lost 70 pounds in 2 years. Here are 8 things that helped me reach that goal and improve my mental health.

    After gaining weight in my 20s, I embarked on a two-year weight-loss journey. Here's how I centered my mental health and reached my goals.

  • Hotels are pulling out of Biden's $87 million contract to house migrants amid political pushback, report says

    Republicans have ripped into President Joe Biden over the situation at the southern border, which represents the largest surge in 20 years.

  • Disneyland, Other Theme Parks Face California’s Confusing Rules For Out-Of-State Visitors

    Southern California’s massive theme parks are in the process of reopening after more than a year of Covid-induced closures. Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Legoland in Carlsbad have already unlocked their gates. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen April 30, while nearby Knott’s Berry Farm plans to open […]

  • AP PHOTOS: California theme park reopens after virus closure

    It was an all-hands-on-deck family affair when Adventure City finally reopened in California after being shuttered for 403 days because of the pandemic. Allan Ansdell Jr., owner of the small amusement park just a few miles from megavenues Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm in Orange County, looked on as his parents, also owners, swept the parking lot, pulled weeds and offered warm hugs to rehired employees. Trina, Ansdell Jr.’s wife, who oversees human resources, wiped dust from colorful balloons and disinfected rails and shields around the rides.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is close to winning FCC approval to fly more than 4,000 Starlink satellites in a lower orbit. But rivals say it could increase collision risks.

    Elon Musk's company SpaceX is seeking regulatory permission to fly over 4,000 satellites at the same altitude in orbit but its rivals are concerned about the safety risks.

  • Wildfire-fighting plane is shut down as fire season begins

    The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said via email Friday that the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the worlds’ largest firefighting plane called the Global SuperTanker. Representatives from that department didn’t immediately respond to questions about how that move could affect the state’s firefighting efforts.

  • The 23andMe of Cannabis Tailors Strains to Your Exact DNA Profile

    Let’s set a familiar scene: while hanging out with friends a joint gets passed around. Why not get a little fuzzy? Calm, euphoria and relaxation ensue — no wonder California made this stuff legal! — and the rest of the day is a lovely haze. Those anti-drug campaigns couldn’t have been more wrong; marijuana is […] The post The 23andMe of Cannabis Tailors Strains to Your Exact DNA Profile appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Kate Middleton Took a Sweet New Photo of Prince Louis for His Third Birthday

    The little royal turns three tomorrow!

  • Breaking down the hottest summer travel destinations amid re-opening

    Priceline CEO Brett Keller joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest travel trends amid re-opening.

  • ‘We Are Hypocrites:’ Greg Gutfeld Rips His Own Network’s ‘Legal B.S.’ COVID Protocols

    Fox NewsFox News host Greg Gutfeld criticized his own network’s safety protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Thursday, calling on Fox to allow the hosts of late-afternoon panel show The Five to disregard the “legal B.S.” and immediately return to filming in a studio together. Likening remote filming to being in a “batting cage” when he’d rather “be passing the ball around,” Gutfeld railed at his network’s work-from-home orders.“Let’s get back in the studio,” he said. “There is no science. We have the vaccines and we have the rapid testing. There is no reason for us to be doing this all the time, unless it’s legal B.S. Which is probably the case for everything in life. We are controlled by lawyers.”Gutfeld bashed President Joe Biden’s warning that vaccine hesitancy could result in extended COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday’s broadcast, grousing that “this is an indoor illness, not an outdoor illness” before taking shots at Fox’s own guidelines. Though Gutfeld has said he does not believe vaccination should be required of anyone, he argued that since he and the majority of his co-hosts had in fact been vaccinated, they should be allowed the privilege of gathering. “We are hypocrites when we are giving our own advice on this,” he declared. “Because all of us, I believe, have been vaccinated. Some of us have gotten COVID and been vaccinated, which essentially makes you superhuman.”While many Fox News programs have returned to their respective studios, The Five has been filming from remote locations for several months. After returning to its New York location in September—this time with the hosts all sitting at least six feet apart—the show reverted to remote broadcasts in December after regular co-host Juan Willams contracted coronavirus.“Lecturing people on the science as we are sitting in our isolated boxes, is it really correct?” Gutfeld added. “I think that it’s like, we have to send a message. I mean, what message are we sending by being separate right now? I think it is time to return to the studio.”After guest host Martha MacCallum seemed to cheer him on, saying “there we go,” Gutfeld said he felt they needed to look “at each other in the eye when we are talking so we know we are not interrupting each other.”Just last month, Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox News parent company Fox Corp., sent out a company-wide memo informing all employees that they would continue working remotely throughout the spring and summer and that they should not expect to return to offices until after Labor Day.The Daily Beast has reached out to Fox News for a response to Gutfeld’s remarks.At the end of the segment, meanwhile, co-host Dagen McDowell pointed out that the only reason she had not yet been vaccinated was that she only recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19. “I will be getting vaccinated, and it’s not political. I tell everybody to do it,” she added.Dana Perino, another regular co-host of The Five, also recently posted a “vaccine selfie” on social media, as did with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Thai temple lights 300,000 candles to mark Earth Day

    A total of 330,000 lit candles made up the shape of a buddhist monk meditation within a huge design of the earth.According to the director of the Communication Department of Wat Phra Dhammakaya, Venerable Sanitwong Wuthiwangso, it is estimated that around 300,000 monks and devotees attended the ceremony virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions."Since we are a Buddhist organization, we came up with the theme 'cleanse the mind, cleanse the world', which is to remind people to cleanse their minds before they start cleaning the world," added Venerable Sanitwong.To highlight the significance of the Earth, the United Nations has declared April 22 the Earth Day to demonstrate support for the environmental protection.

  • Meghan Markle and Archie Spoke with the Queen Before Prince Philip's Funeral, Says Source

    "[Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the source tells PEOPLE

  • The world's 'most powerful' tidal turbine is nearly ready to power on

    Once it’s connected to the European Marine Energy Centre off the Orkney Islands, the two megawatt O2 will have the capacity to generate enough energy to power 2,000 UK households annually.