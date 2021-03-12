Hawaii town blocked by landslide launches makeshift ferry

AUDREY McAVOY
·3 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — Volunteers on Kauai’s north shore have launched a makeshift ferry service across a river after a landslide along a two-lane highway cut several towns off from the rest of the island.

The boats are taking people across the river to jobs, get medical care and helping deliver taro, the region’s major crop.

Officials hope to reopen at least one lane of the highway for emergency purposes next Tuesday, but the outlook is uncertain. Multiple landslides three years ago cut off a similar section of the north shore for 14 months. This year, one big landslide hit further down the road, blocking off an even bigger portion of Kauai.

Altogether, residents estimate about 1,000 people live in the towns now isolated, including Hanalei, Haena and Wainiha. Three years ago, Hanalei was hit with flooding but the landslides struck on the other side of the town so it maintained its road link that time.

The ferry service runs from a public beach park on in Hanalei to private property about 200 feet or "a short hop" across the Hanalei River. Donations are paying for the vessel fuel, and the boats are taking people over as the demand rises.

“The really amazing thing is that we have a very resilient community, and they came in and put in place their plan to address this need.," said Rep. Nadine Nakamura, who represents the area in the state House.

The smaller boats can take up to about four to five people at a time. The larger boats are delivering taro, a starchy root vegetable that is a staple of the traditional Hawaiian diet. Hanalei and the surrounding areas grow 85% of the state’s taro crop.

Nakamura said the area's taro growers need to be able to ship 30,000 pounds of taro. Some also need to send poi — a purple glutinous dish made from taro — each week to markets throughout Hawaii.

Coming the other direction, the boats have brought workers to open Hanalei's grocery store and bring eggs, bread and other food.

Hermina Morita, a community leader who was helping coordinate rides for the ferry, said the landslide compounds challenges for businesses in the area.

“With the April 2018 flood and COVID on top of it and then, now, the businesses out here are really hurting," she said.

Tourism is down dramatically across Hawaii because of the coronavirus pandemic, but especially on Kauai, which for many months has imposed tighter restrictions on travel than the rest of the state.

Still, Morita said many food trucks have been generously serving what food they have.

“They’re feeding volunteers in the communities while taking an extremely hard financial hit,” Morita said.

Jim Moffat, who owns two restaurants in Hanalei, said the area needs a secondary route in and out. He noted that when there's a tsunami warning and people need to evacuate, there's no way to get to higher ground when the road is blocked.

"This is silly that in this day and age that there’s no second route out of that community and that we’re piling tons of money into restabilizing a mountainside,” Moffatt said.

Moffatt's two restaurants — a Spanish tapas place called Bar Acuda and a ramen restaurant called Ama — have been operating at 20 percent to 30 percent capacity four days a week from Wednesday through Saturday because of the pandemic. Moffatt had been anticipating opening further next month when Kauai allows travelers with a negative COVID-19 test to enter without quarantine.

He said he will what the situation looks like next week and decide what to do based on what the community needs.

“But we’re in no rush to do anything. We’re we’re all set and find the restaurants quiet and everything’s good down there,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Still a mystery: Was the Capitol riot planned far in advance?

    A federal prosecutor said the Justice Department does not yet have someone "explicitly saying our plan is to force entry into the Capitol."

  • Cat comes to its own rescue in UK

    A video shared on social media by the London Fire Brigade shows the feline standing on a ladder pitched by the firefighters and placed next to a tree.The cat can then be seen cautiously climbing down step by step, safely reaching the ground and running away."The poor cat had apparently been up there more than 48 hours, but seemed fine when it came down - it just ran off without so much as a thank you," Station Commander Richard Hamilton said in a statement emailed by the London Fire Brigade.

  • At Cesar Awards, host hurls barbs at France's COVID-19 strategy

    Marina Fois, one of France's best known comedians, took aim at the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic in a searing speech to open a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony. France's answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar but on Friday there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees. The ceremony took place as anger and frustration grows amongst actors, musicians and artists at the government's unwillingness to set a date for the reopening of museums, galleries, concert halls and movie houses.

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • Lawmaker demands U.S. Postal Service turn over vehicle contract

    The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. Some Democrats in Congress have been critical that the USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet.

  • Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

    A Congress riven along party lines has approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government’s spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation. The House gave final congressional approval Wednesday to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote precisely seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing.

  • Vatrano's OT goal pushes Panthers past Blue Jackets 5-4

    Frank Vatrano scored 2:48 into overtime, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series. The Panthers scored three times in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit before Vatrano tipped in a rebounded shot from Jonathan Huberdeau to win it. “We knew we had the momentum going in overtime and (Huberdeau) has a great chance before, and I would have lost some sleep if I didn’t bury that second one there,” said Vatrano, who played in his 300th NHL game.

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • AMC bets on vaccine rollouts to boost revenue

    AMC- the cinema chain that has been slammed by the health crisis - says the rollout of vaccines and new blockbuster movie releases should boost sales this year. With movie theaters welcoming back customers in New York City, about 90% of the chain’s theaters were open as of Friday. It expects its European theaters will reopen in time for major releases. And those delayed releases could also spur sales. Among the big titles set to hit AMC’s silver screens May onwards: Walt Disney’s “Black Widow,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” That would help AMC snap back from a nearly 89% slump in quarterly revenue and a net loss that widened to $946 million. The health crisis had forced AMC and its rivals to raise new capital to stay afloat, but now, analysts expect AMC’s revenue to more than double this year. But CEO Adam Aron told analysts this week, “The real salvation of our company will be because of vaccination.” He says the focus is no longer on survival. AMC shares have nearly quintupled so far this year partly because it’s one of the ‘meme stocks’ popular among retail traders on online forums. Its shares rose in early trading Thursday.

  • Shop Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Home Style

    Among the stylish and textural pieces that fill the home of AD’s April cover stars are furnishings that are comfortable, versatile, and refreshingly affordableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AstraZeneca: Thailand delays vaccine rollout over blood clot fears

    Several countries have suspended the jab although there is no evidence that it causes blood clots.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Man who reportedly sold $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket arrested on tax evasion charges

    The man who reportedly sold the record Mega Millions lottery ticket in Greenville County in 2018 has been arrested and charged with tax evasion.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is requesting her federal trial be delayed again

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is asking to have her federal trial delayed until the end of August after she gives birth.

  • This is how much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    Based on the best data, one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, for at least 21 days.

  • MSC Cruises ship catches fire while docked in Greek port; no injuries among skeleton crew

    MSC Cruises' Lirica, caught fire in Corfu, Greece. Friday. No injuries were reported among the crew and no passengers were on board.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • Announcer for high school basketball game uses racial slur after team kneels during anthem

    In a video shared on Twitter, it doesn't appear the announcers realize their mic is working.

  • Woman Arrested for Coughing, Pepper-Spraying Asian Uber Driver in SF

    A woman has been arrested for coughing on and pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco last weekend. Malaysia King was one of the riders accused in the incident, which was caught on the vehicle’s dashboard camera. Subhakar Khadka picked up King and two other riders in the Bayview neighborhood at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.