Hawaii traffic fatalities are down, impaired driving is up

Dec. 16—Traffic deaths are down but incidents of impaired driving and speeding are up statewide this year as law enforcement officials remind motorists to drive sober and stay safe this holiday season.

As of Wednesday, 92 people died because of motor vehicle collisions in Hawaii this year, down from 112 lives lost at the same time in 2022, according to the state Department of Transportation.

State officials found that "driving behavior in Hawaii is improving, " according to information gathered by a Statewide Attitudinal and Behavior Survey, despite record bicyclist deaths and a spike in motorbike-related fatalities, impaired driving and speeding.

The survey results showed a decrease in speeding by drivers as well as impaired driving by truck drivers, and an increase in people choosing to ride with a designated sober driver.

However, the number of fatalities from motorcycle collisions has been "consistently high for multiple years, " according to the state. Twenty-seven are dead from motorbike-related incidents so far this year, about 29 % of all traffic-related fatalities—a little more than two a month.

Nine bicyclists died statewide this year, the highest ever recorded in Hawaii, state data shows. According to those surveyed, bike and e-bike ridership along with the use of lights and bright clothing increased, yet the use of helmets and hand signals has decreased.

"Bikers face the greatest risk on the road, as a bike does not provide an outer barrier to protect the user, nor does it have safety features as cars do. HDOT urges all motorists to be thoughtful and practice safe driving when next to a biker, as even a slight collision could be fatal, " said Ed Sniffen, director of the state Department of Transportation, in a news release. "Motorists should be checking mirrors and blind spots frequently allowing for adequate following distance, and always using signals before making a turn or changing lanes. Riders may also minimize risk by wearing high-visibility protective gear, using their lane position to see or be seen, and by maintaining a safe speed."

Checkpoints increased Police officers in each county have increased impaired-driving patrols and checkpoints this celebratory season.

On Oahu, 2, 358 people have been arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant so far this year, down about 7 % from the same time in 2022.

There have been 24, 452 reported motor vehicle collisions on Oahu, according to Honolulu police, with an average of a little more than 70 a day.

Of those, 20, 103 were minor collisions that result in damage to vehicles and /or property to an apparent extent of less than $3, 000.

Fifty-three people have been killed on Oahu's roadways this year, and 49 people have been critically injured.

"HPD officers will be setting up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations through the rest of the year. This is part of the department's ongoing efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths, " Maj. Stason Tanaka of HPD's Traffic Division told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "We're encouraging everyone to be safe this holiday season. Drive sober and responsibly. We owe it to our loved ones and community."

Kauai Assistant Police Chief Kalani Ke, who manages KPD's patrol division, told the Star-Advertiser in an interview that officers started ramping up impaired-driving enforcement at the start of December. Those efforts will continue into the new year, Ke said.

"This is the time of the year where a lot of that stuff (tragedy ) happens. We want to make sure people get where they need to go, safely, " said Ke. "Don't drink and drive. Stay off the mobile devices and follow the speed limits."

On Maui, Police Chief John Pelletier told the Star-Advertiser that officers are setting up checkpoints, and urged Maui motorists to abide by all rules of the road.

"This holiday season, we want to ensure our roadways are safe for everyone, " said Pelletier. "Please be patient, use your seat belt, drive within the posted speed limit and plan a safe way home before celebrating ; if you see an impaired driver on the road, please report it to your local law enforcement agency."

On Hawaii island, checkpoints and traffic patrols will "continue islandwide."

The Hawaii Police Department's Traffic Services Section found 797 major collisions so far this year, compared with 790 during the same period in 2022, an increase of 0.9 %.

To date there have been 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes, resulting in 32 fatalities, at the same time in 2022.

"Hawaii Police Department officers are dedicated year-round to the safety of our communities, and this holiday season we will be all business when comes to traffic enforcement, " said Torey Keltner, program manager for the Hawaii Police Department's Traffic Services Section. "District police commanders across the island are directing greater enforcement efforts this time of year in order to prevent dangerous driving behaviors like impaired driving. We are conducting more DUI roadblocks and traffic enforcement operations in order to prevent people from being injured or killed."