Hawaii updates entry requirements: Island drops questionnaire, shortens quarantine period

Hawaii revamped its entry requirements this week, dropping a questionnaire requirement and cutting the mandatory quarantine period in half.

Starting Tuesday, travelers to the Pacific island state will no longer need to fill out a health form before arrival.

Previously, tourists had to fill out a health questionnaire 24 hours before their flight to receive a QR code that could reduce processing time upon arrival. Under the new entry requirements, visitors will receive a QR code via email once their trip information is submitted through the Safe Travels platform and will have it sent to their inbox once again one day prior to departure.

Hawaii changes quarantine requirement

The island also revised its quarantine requirement for unvaccinated visitors who do not test negative for the virus. As of Monday, the mandatory quarantine period for unvaccinated domestic travelers was cut from 10 days to five to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which updated its guidance last week.

"We are adopting the CDC recommendations as one part of our effort to blunt the current very rapid spread of the Omicron variant. These guidelines are practical to implement, making it easier for people to do the right thing," state epidemiologist Sarah Kemble said in a statement last week. "We should all anticipate that guidance may continue to evolve in the coming weeks as we learn more."

Tourists who are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus do not need to isolate upon arrival.

Maui's indoor restaurants to require booster shots

Travelers may face additional COVID-19 restrictions once they arrive in Hawaii.

Maui County, for example, requires proof of full vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test to enter certain "high risk" venues like indoor bars and restaurants. Starting Saturday, customers must have a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated. Visitors can still dine outdoors without a vaccination card.

"Our rules reflect the changing conditions during this ongoing pandemic, and the need to protect the health and safety of our residents," Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement last week.

