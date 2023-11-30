Hawaii visitor arrivals, spending fall for 3rd straight month

Nov. 30—Total visitor arrivals and spending in Hawaii declined in October, the third consecutive month of year-over-year losses.

Last month, 734,582 tourists visited Hawaii, down 3.2% from October 2022, and down 7.7% from the pre-pandemic October 2019, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Total visitor spending, unadjusted for inflation, was $1.51 billion in October 2023, a 2% decrease from a year earlier; however, it was 13.8% higher than October 2019.

Visitors who came to Hawaii in October also spent less time in the islands than they did last year. On average in October, visitors to Hawaii stayed 8.49 days, down 5.7% from October 2022 but up 1.4% from October 2019.

On any given day in Hawaii last month, there were 201,171 visitors across the islands, down 8.7% from October 2022 and 6.5% from October 2019.

Results were mixed across the islands, with the continued impact of the Maui wildfires dragging down statewide visitor industry performance. West Maui was shut down to tourism after the Aug. 8 wildfires. A phased reopening of West Maui tourism began on Oct. 8; however, recovery has been slow.

Maui saw 132,909 visitors in October, down 42.5% from October 2022, and 44.2% from October 2019. Visitor spending on Maui reached $326.2 million in October, a decline of 25% from October 2022, and down 14% from October 2019.

Oahu recorded 448,096 visitors in October, up 14.7% from October 2022 and down 4.5% from October 2019.Visitor spending on Oahu reached $673.3 million in October, up .7% compared with October 2022 and an increase of 11.5% from October 2019.

Kauai welcomed 109,337 visitors in October, which was flat to October 2022 but an increase of 6.5% from October 2019. Visitor spending on Kauai was $233.2 million in October, an increase of 34% from October 2022 and 64% from October 2019.

Hawaii island had 133,081 arrivals in October down 6% from October 2022 but up 2.1% from October 2019. Visitor spending was $246.1 million in October, an increase of 8% from October 2022 and up 39.1% from October 2019.

DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka said in a statement, "The effects of the Maui wildfires continued into October, impacting both visitor arrivals and spending for the third consecutive month. As areas in West Maui reopened, Maui tourism showed signs of a slow recovery."