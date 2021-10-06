Hawaii volcano alert level lowered from 'warning'
The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest eruption from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island remains confined to the summit. (Oct. 6)
The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest eruption from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island remains confined to the summit. (Oct. 6)
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.
Northwestern Italy has been hit by record rainfall from a complex of thunderstorms, triggering flooding and mudslides, per AP.By the numbers: 29.2 inches of rain fell in 12 hours on Monday in Rossiglione, Genoa province, just south of Milan. That's a new, all-time European record, meteorologists noted Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt represents over half the typical amount of rainfall that region gets in one year (slig
Like many places in the American West dependent on agriculture, Stratford is now a shell of its once vibrant heyday. Ever-rising temperatures and years of drought are making it wither.
Less than a week after one appeared across the East Coast, people in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico saw a bright blue fireball early Sunday morning.
Spanish animator and YouTuber MetaBallStudios has made an enlightening video comparing the depths of Earth's oceans and lakes. The post Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go appeared first on Nerdist.
U.S. officials on Tuesday approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires by stopping them before they ever start. The U.S. Forest Service approved Perimeter Solutions’ fire retardant that is intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months. It’s similar to the company’s red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft while fighting active wildfires, but it’s clear and sprayed by ground-based workers and equipment.
The Windy Fire in California's Sierra Nevada has killed 44 giant sequoias, according to early surveys. The fire was 68% contained Monday morning.
The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.
The head of a South African animal welfare group says she's "never been this angry," after discovering "one of the worst cases of animal abuse."
A thick haze continued to sit over the Central Valley on Tuesday as firefighters keep on their fight against the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.
Steel companies internationally have been in the race to produce clean steel products to help large customers meet their own carbon reduction goals. Nucor says its new line, branded Econiq, is the first at the broad scale that the company is offering.
The massive oil spill from a 126,000-gallon leak off the Orange County coast is moving south, threatening marine protected areas as well as popular beaches.
Interesting things can happen when it rains.
The oil spill fouling Orange County's shoreline is another sign of our planet's devastating environmental crisis. We need to end fossil fuel use now.
An overnight storm caused flooding and led to crashes around San Diego County.
Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.
A prominent temperature disparity will form over B.C. and significant snowfall will accumulate in some high-elevation areas.
The storm dropped rain, hail and thunderous jolts Monday night, but dry skies are expected Tuesday.
Wrapped in plastic trash, the bird had no way to escape.