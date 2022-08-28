Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3

JAKE STARR
·2 min read

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series.

The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating.

Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.

Curacao took the first lead of any team over Hawaii in the tournament when Davey Jay-Rijke led off the game with what looked like a bloop single, but he bolted on to second when neither middle infielder were covering that bag. Davey-Jay eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.

But Hawaii only trailed for a few minutes. A home run from lead-off hitter Kekoa to left field, and a shot by Kama that barely cleared the wall in center, reignited the Hawaii side and put the team from the West region up 2-1. It also chased Curacao starter Shemar Jacobus.

The game ended in the fourth inning when Kama hit a single down the left-field line that scored Esaiah Wong to clinch the victory and another championship for Hawaii.

Under Little League rules, a team wins if it is leading by 10 runs or more after four innings.

Hawaii outscored its opponents over the course of the tournament by 55 runs and part of that was was without manager Gerald Oda, who missed several games with COVID-19.

Curacao sits at one title, which came back in 2004. But the team from a small Caribbean island with a population about the size of Springfield, Massachusetts, made it to the final in 2019 as well as this year.

___

Jake Starr is a Penn State journalism student.

Recommended Stories

  • Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship

    Reangelo was “perfect,” Curacao manager Zaino Everett said. Curacao will play Sunday against either Hawaii, which beat Tennessee 5-1 to win the United States bracket. In the fourth, left fielder Jaythan Cordilia ran down and snagged a fly ball that was tailing away to the corner.

  • Nolensville in the Little League World Series: Live 3rd-place game updates vs. Chinese Taipei

    Nolensville Little League concludes its Little League World Series run in the third-place consolation game on Sunday against Chinese Taipei in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

  • Steelers LB T.J. Watt leaves game with knee injury

    Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury in Sunday's preseason game.

  • Santander, Hays, Kremer power O's past AL-leading Astros 3-1

    Consecutive strong starts from a pair of young pitchers has propelled the Baltimore Orioles to two wins over the Houston Astros. Anthony Santander and Austin Hays homered, and Dean Kremer pitched into the eighth inning, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night. Kremer (6-4) allowed four hits and a run in a career-high 7 2/3 innings as the Orioles continued their strong play against the American League-leading Astros (81-47) in their pursuit of the third wild-card spot.

  • Duke athlete who is goddaughter of Fort Worth lawyer target of racial slur by BYU fan

    Lesa Pamplin, who is a judicial candidate for Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 5, wrote on her Twitter account that volleyball player Rachel Richardson was racially heckled “every time she served.”

  • Wendy Osefo Smolders in a Teeny Neon Bikini While Vacationing in “Paradise”

    Dr. Wendy Osefo rocked some head-turning looks while recently vacationing with her husband, Eddie Osefo, in the Bahamas. Just days after donning a white satin high-slit dress for a special anniversary dinner with her husband, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member hit the beach in a teeny multicolored bikini. On August 22, Wendy took to Instagram to share a “sun-kissed” photo from her romantic getaway with her spouse. In the photos, the RHOP couple can be seen soaking up the sun in the idyll

  • 'She let out a blood-curdling scream' Video shows attempted abduction of 6-year-old girl

    A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old Hamilton girl from her front yard.

  • Woman escapes half-naked man accused of grabbing her on Virginia trail, police say

    Police said the man walked up to her and grabbed her around the waist.

  • Grandpa stops rape of 5-year-old girl, punches attacker: police

    A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged with rape of a child after a 5-year-old girl's grandfather reportedly found him in her bedroom exposing himself to the child.

  • Vanderbilt football clobbers Hawaii in historic season-opening rout

    Vanderbilt football's rout of Hawaii on Saturday was so rare it requires going back to World War II to find a comparable onslaught vs. FBS opponent.

  • Protesters march against planned Pride event in Serbia

    STORY: Belgrade is due to host the EuroPride march on September 17, an event staged in a different European city each year. But President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday (August 27) it would be cancelled or postponed, citing reasons such as threats from right-wing activists.Sunday's protest against the EuroPride event was held during a procession to mark a religious holiday and was led by clergy from the Serbian Orthodox Church. Some of the bishops say the Pride event threatens traditional family values and should be banned.Protesters marched holding crosses and images of saints, as well as banners reading "Save our children and family."Others who joined Sunday's march chanted slogans in support of far-right or nationalist causes, waved Russian flags, a show of support for Moscow, Serbia's traditional ally.Previous Serbian governments have banned Pride parades in the past, drawing criticism from human rights groups and others. Some Pride marches in the early 2000s were also met with fierce opposition and marred by violence.

  • Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

    Cohen finished with seven strikeouts and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer to put the game out of reach, making Hawaii the winners of U.S. bracket. “Hats off to Cohen for buckling down when we really needed to buckle down,” Hawaii manager Gerald Oda said. Hawaii has outscored its opponents 47-2.

  • Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend

    A Spaulding County jury announced the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge.

  • Hawaii beats Curaçao to win 2022 Little League World Series title

    Hawaii won its fourth Little League World Series championship by defeating Curaao 13-3 in Sundays title game in Williamsport, Pa.

  • Marlins cut ties with veteran power-hitting 1B Jesús Aguilar

    The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesús Aguilar for assignment on Friday, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only 236. With Miami losing 15 of 22 games in August and falling out of NL wild-card contention, Aguilar lost significant playing time to rookie Lewin Díaz.

  • Nolensville Little League ends its LLWS run with 2-0 loss to Chinese Taipei

    Nolensville Little League dropped a 2-0 decision to Chinese Taipei in the third-place consolation game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

  • The Unintended Consequences of a Potentially Huge Social Security Increase

    During normal times, that's around 2% annually; otherwise, it could be the 8.5% inflation rate as of July. To help with this, Social Security has a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). With inflation at levels that we haven't witnessed in several decades, it's expected that the 2023 COLA will be the largest since 1981.

  • Detroit police search for gunman in fatal 'random' shootings

    Four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. Police were searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White warned residents to be alert and to call 911 if they know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

  • Redeeming the Legacy of Canceled Hollywood Legend Fredric March: “This Was a Rush to Judgment”

    Ask classic-film fans how they feel about the actor Fredric March, star of legendary movies including Inherit the Wind, The Best Years of Our Lives, and the 1937 version of A Star Is Born, and chances are that question will be answered only with effusive praise for the Academy Award-winning actor and his work both […]

  • Sainz believes pole the key to thwarting Verstappen at Spa

    Carlos Sainz conceded that he could not match Max Verstappen or Red Bull's speed but believes he could still turn pole position into his second career victory for Ferrari in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.