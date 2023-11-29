Hawaiian Airlines is adding direct flights from Sacramento to these two Hawaiian islands

Hawaiian Airlines is adding direct flights from Sacramento International Airport to Lihue on Kauai and Kona on Hawaii Island.

Service to Lihue will start on May 24 and to Kona on May 25, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The Hawaiian Airlines website shows tickets start at $199 for one way to Lihue and $276 to Kona. Depending on the day of travel, tickets can exceed $400 for one way. Round-trip fares are doubled.

The airline will fly to Lihue four times a week and Kona three times a week.

Sacramento area residents now have to travel to the Bay Area for nonstop service to those destinations.

Sacramento International has had nonstop service to Kona before. Alaska Airlines started service in 2018 only to abandon the route a year later. More recently, Southwest Airlines began nonstop service to Kona in 2021 but by 2022 had canceled the service.

The Hawaiian Airlines service to Lihue is the first time an airline has served that destination from Sacramento International.