Is Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Overpaying Its CEO?

Connie Lau became the CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Connie Lau's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is worth US$4.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.7m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$922k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$4.0b to US$12b. The median total CEO compensation was US$6.8m.

So Connie Lau receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Hawaiian Electric Industries has changed from year to year.

Is Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has shrunk earnings per share by 5.9% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 9.2%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 75% over three years, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Connie Lau is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We feel that earnings per share have been a bit disappointing, but it's nice to see positive shareholder returns over the last three years. So we doubt many are complaining about the fairly normal CEO pay. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Hawaiian Electric Industries (free visualization of insider trades).

