Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.35

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will pay a dividend of $0.35 on the 9th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Hawaiian Electric Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Hawaiian Electric Industries' dividend was only 63% of earnings, however it was paying out 812% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.24 total annually to $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.2% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Hawaiian Electric Industries May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Unfortunately, Hawaiian Electric Industries' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Hawaiian Electric Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

