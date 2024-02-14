Hawaiian Electric restores power after rolling outages on Hawaii island

Feb. 14—Hawaiian Electric restored power just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Hawaii island after initiating rolling power outages earlier in the evening due to the unavailability or reduced output of several large generators.

The utility announced on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the timing and extent of the outages was to depend on the amount of demand and the availability of generators.

Hawaiian Electric said its wind and hydro resources were also near zero.

At 7:10 p.m., Hawaiian Electric said 8,300 customers were without power in parts of the island. The rolling blackouts began about 8 p.m.

To report a power outage, call the 24/7 trouble line at 808-969-6666.